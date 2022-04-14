The Kardashians streaming where it comes out

The Kardashians streaming where to see it

Where to stream the new episodes of The Kardashians TV series? Starting from Thursday 14 April 2022 the awaited new chapter on the most glamorous family on television. After the great success of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the reality series created by the showrunner Danielle King comes with new unmissable stories in exclusive streaming on Disney + Star!

Therefore, the platform where you can stream all the new episodes of the TV series has been unveiled, offering a new look even more in depth on the life of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall And Kris. But when do the episodes in the Disney + catalog come out in detail?

The Kardashians Disney Plus

Formed throughout by 10 episodes for about 50 minutes each, the TV series ready to immerse us in the lives of the Kardashian sisters is released with one episode a week, every Thursdayexclusively streaming in the Star section of Disney +.

In the new episodes coming up it will finally be possible to understand how it really went between Kim and Kanyeand in the stormy relationship between Khloe and her husband Tristan. Many other news are also coming, as a second one pregnancy Kylie’s and Kourtney’s new rumored love, Travis Baker.

This and much more in the new episodes of The Kardashians available exclusively on Disney + Star streaming!

When do the episodes of The Kardashians come out?

When to see the other episodes of The Kardashians streaming on Disney +? Here is the complete schedule of the episodes in streaming from April 14, 2022: