The Kardashians on TV today. And here the protagonists tell us

The wait is over: it gets underway The Kardashians

From today, April 14, the Kardashians are back with a new reality show produced by the US platform Hulu (in Italy it is visible on Disney +). The last season of the previous TV series dedicated to America’s most famous (and morbidly observed) family, Keeping up with the Kardashians, had ended in June 2021 and, despite the tears of the interested parties – as well as, probably, of a large slice of the public -, it seemed a chapter definitively closed, also taking into account the fact that the show had started in 2007 and had lasted for 20 seasons. In reality, however, as early as December 2020 it was known that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters – Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – and their mother, Kris Jenner, had signed an exclusive multi-year agreement to create content. global for Hulu. In October 2021, the production of a new series dedicated to the family was announced and finally, in January 2022, the title was also announced: The Kardashians (how much will they have pressed their brains to invent it?). And so, here we are at the start of this new immersion in the glittering, very stylish, epicurean and vaguely surgical universe of the family clan that has risen to a global brand.

Why a new series?

“Keeping up with the Kardashians it started a long time ago, when we still didn’t have our families, our lives, ”Khloé Kardashian explains. “Unlike the previous show, which told us all together, as a family, The Kardashians focuses on our individual routines. You will have the opportunity to see each of us grappling with the people who matter most to us, you will discover the details of our love life and you will follow us while we manage our affairs ».

Kourtney Kardashian.Courtesy of Star + Khloé Kardashian.Courtesy of Star +

“We were very young when the first series started,” adds Kourtney. “At the time, we thought it would only last a few seasons. Instead, 20 were made, and in the end we felt we needed a break. What brought us back on television was our personal evolution. Keeping up with the Kardashians it was a big moment for pop culture, but this new series is much more cinematic and, at the same time, more intimate. It shows who we really are, who we have become as people, as individuals ».

“We could say that we have learned very interesting things during this new stage, which shows us from a different point of view,” continues Khloé. “In Kim’s case, it was amazing to see her at Saturday Night Live as a presenter, demonstrate the ability to entertain the audience. We always make fun of her by telling her that she lacks a sense of humor, but she actually turned out to be a funny person. Another positive aspect is that, although we spend less time together than before, each of us has had the opportunity to see what the others are doing ». And Kourtney adds: “Much of the show was shot with each of us individually, we don’t get shot all together, as was the case in the previous series. So when I got the chance to watch the footage, it was like immersing myself in the private life of my sisters. In a way, I had an experience similar to that of the public ».

What we will see in The Kardashians?

Although family television production had been put on hiatus, during the months between the end of Keeping up with the Kardashians and the start of the new show it was still possible to follow the events of the various members of the clan through social media. Suffice it to mention Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, in October 2021, and their recent marriage (or proof of marriage) in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator (their photos in biker gear are immediately went viral). “Yes, whoever will see me in The Kardashians, it will be watching me at a particularly happy stage in my life, ”says Kourtney. “I wish I could pass on some of the love I feel right now to the world. It is wonderful to be able to show myself hand in hand with the person I love. I can’t speak for my sisters, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m thrilled to offer the public a documented account of this relationship. “

Kendall Jenner.Courtesy of Star + Kylie Jenner.Courtesy of Star +

But, in addition to showing Kourtney’s romantic side, The Kardashians will tell the life of Kendall, queen of the catwalks, that of Kylie, divided between her career as an entrepreneur and the children of her partner, rapper Travis Scott, that of Khloé, TV presenter, and obviously that of Kim: her relationship with the comedian Pete Davidson – to whom you have already dedicated ample space on social channels -, his work, his brands… And let’s not forget the matriarch, Kris Jenner. With six children and eleven grandchildren, we can expect to see her solidify her status as America’s coolest mom and grandmother… and on TV through her new show.

Kris Jenner.Courtesy of Star +

This article was originally published on Vogue Mexico.