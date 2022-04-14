The Kardashian sisters are back on TV: the evolution of style

THEnimitable and iconic, land Kardashian sisters are ready to return to the screens with The Kardashians. Available today on Disney +, the TV series takes us into the life of one of the most followed and loved American families ever. The plot promises to be really crackling: between the divorce of Kim and Kanye Westthe pregnancy of Kylie Jenner and fKourtney’s advancement with Travis Barker. Even if, as in the previous 20-year reality show, it will be fashion and cover look to steal the show. Some already glimpsed on Instagram, others unpublished, are what differentiate one sister from the other.

Kim Kardashian: the bold

Kim Kardashian’s evolution of style is at least as eventful as her life. From shop owner to selfie queen to lawyer. Kim is the boldest and most unpredictable of the 5 sisters. Give it trashy and Y2K style of the beginning of his career, it then moved on to a high-fashion moment, where all the biggest maison, from Balmain to Givenchy, competed to dress her. As on the occasion of the Met Gala, where Mugler’s latex dress has given iconic, unforgettable looks. Then, all of a sudden the bright colors and sequins gave way to monochromatic tones and clean silhouettes. Under the artistic direction of her husband Kanye West, her style was made increasingly sophisticated and avant-garde.

And after that in 2021 it is Keeping up with the Kardashians that his marriage are over, he wondered what will become of her wardrobe. But after the latest appearances in Balenciaga, from the Met Gala to Milan fashion Week, the answer seems obvious. It will continue to set the trend.

Kendall Jenner: the elegant

Since her runway debut for Marc Jacobs in 2013, it was understood that Kendall was going to become someone in the fashion world. She is not only a model, she is today among the most followed and copied it-girls for trendy looks. Sometimes minimal others more pop, but always elegant. It may be his posture, or perhaps his taste updated to the latest trends, but his most iconic outfits are those street style. Jeans, camperos and men’s tank top are absolutely his must-haves, to which he combines garments from sought-after brands such as Maisie Wilen, Marine Serre and Paris Georgia.

Kourtney: the chameleon

Of all the Kardashian / Jenner sisters, Kourtney is the most chameleonic. His style evolution, in fact, is among the most evident. Especially recently, thanks to the relationship with Travis Barkerhas moved away from the ultra-glam looks of the past, preferring an aesthetic provocative and rock ‘n’ roll. She too, like all the women in her family, experienced a sparkling and flashy phase, then maturing a style where suits and leather jackets alternate with ease. During the day she is a mother which focuses on comfort and versatility, in the evening the perfect girlfriend of a “bad boy”.

Kylie Jenner: the trendsetter

Who followed Keeping up with the Kardashian He knows. Kylie Jenner has always been the most visionary sister when it comes to fashion. There is no denying the influence it has on how young women dress today, with a wardrobe so up-to-date that it is a step ahead of the trends. A strong passion for vintage fashion, especially for Birkins, and a keen eye on new emerging talents, have made her the family trendsetter (and not only). Also for her the Met Gala it was an important stage, where she showed off the Versace lilac feather dress and the Alexander Wang black velvet dress. Even if Instagram, ultimately, is where he expresses his style at its best. With a loyal following of 327 million followers ready to copy it.

Khloe, the flashy of the Kardashian sisters

His everyday uniform is a bodysuit and a pair of jeans. A simple styling, at first glance, which Khloe Kardashian still manages to make glamorous. Her has always been the wardrobe with the most glitter, sequins and bold colors. Not only that, her looks have always stood out also in the silhouette, tight and body-positive. All features that you then transferred to his clothing line, Good American. Brand that has become a landmark of shapewear fashion and the essence of Khloe’s style.

Once you have studied the styles and looks of the Kardashian sisters, you are ready to watch the new series on Disney +. With a critical eye on the show’s outfits.

