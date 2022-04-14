The girl in the red coat from “Schindler’s List” appears in the Ukraine war

Oliwia Dąbrowska was that 3-year-old girl that we all saw in the film. She today she works for the benefit of the Ukrainians and loudly says “no” to the war. Her job is to help refugees to cross the border between Poland and Ukraine.

In 1993, at the age of 3, she played the famous girl in the red coat in Schindler’s List by Steven Spielberg.His figure then became a symbol of opposition to the war. Today, Oliwia Dąbrowska, a 32-year-old adult woman, works for the benefit of Ukrainians and still loudly says “no” to war. This time, she helps refugees to cross the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Oliwia Dąbrowska decided to remember this symbol: a girl in a red coat walking through the area of ​​the former Krakow ghetto, which was the only color note in a black and white film. She now transfers her vindication to the context of the war in Ukraine. “She has always been a symbol of hope. May she be like this again,” she wrote on her Instagram, adding a photo from Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film.