The girl in the red coat from “Schindler’s List” appears in the Ukraine war

Oliwia Dąbrowska was that 3-year-old girl that we all saw in the film. She today she works for the benefit of the Ukrainians and loudly says “no” to the war. Her job is to help refugees to cross the border between Poland and Ukraine.

In 1993, at the age of 3, she played the famous girl in the red coat in Schindler’s List by Steven Spielberg.His figure then became a symbol of opposition to the war. Today, Oliwia Dąbrowska, a 32-year-old adult woman, works for the benefit of Ukrainians and still loudly says “no” to war. This time, she helps refugees to cross the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Oliwia Dąbrowska decided to remember this symbol: a girl in a red coat walking through the area of ​​the former Krakow ghetto, which was the only color note in a black and white film. She now transfers her vindication to the context of the war in Ukraine. “She has always been a symbol of hope. May she be like this again,” she wrote on her Instagram, adding a photo from Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film.

In addition to helping at the border, Oliwia organized, among other things, a library of books in Ukrainian. For this purpose, the volunteers traveled all the way to Lviv! “As a lover of books and librarian by profession, I know how important reading is, especially in these difficult times. A good book will allow you to forget about everything bad that happens around you. That is why I invested so much in giving books to all those who had to leave theirs behind in the war-torn homeland,” he explains.

At the border, Dąbrowska helps together with her mother: they work physically and on the computer to initiate and coordinate fundraisers. Thanks to this, it was possible, for example, to provide Ukrainian soldiers with more than 50 first-aid kits, which volunteers collected by searching, among others, in car workshops.

“I am scared, but it only motivates me more to help refugees. I can’t tell you everything I saw there, because I don’t have the right words in my head… Nobody who has never seen it can imagine this nightmare [como se ve] in the eyes of these people”, she confessed, ready to constantly support the refugees and work for unity for peace.

