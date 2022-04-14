The future of Spider-Man, between the MCU and the Sony universe

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box-office and thanks to the incredible fascination exercised by the hero played by Tom Holland among Marvel fans, many are wondering what will be the future of Spider-Man both inside and outside the MCU. Unfortunately, after the new trilogy of films dedicated to Spider-Man, the cinematic destiny reserved for Stan Lee’s favorite son appears more uncertain than ever, since neither Disney nor Sony have made any statements on their superhero plans in the coming years. However, net of the lack of official information, several rumors relating to the future of the character seem to indicate him as a presence of weight both inside the MCU and in Sony’s Spider-Verse. So let’s see what to expect from the next films related to or dedicated to wall climbing of the House of Ideas.

One, two, three Spider-Man

Although Tom Holland’s statements about Spider-Man’s future in recent months have been somewhat cryptic, it is now certain that Spider-Man 4 with the English actor will be donegiven that the film has been confirmed by Sony and that work on the production has probably already begun for some time.

Already in December, close to the release of No Way HomeTom Holland spoke to the press about Spider-Man 4, explaining that he had given ideas to Sony and Marvel about the future of the character, which concern in particular his relationship with Madame Web, Kingpin and Daredevil. When we consider that Kingpin and Daredevil are finally back in the MCU, a meeting between the three characters on the streets of New York may not be as unlikely as we thought until last year. Furthermore, it now seems certain that Madame Web will also receive a film and that Dakota Johnson will play her. But let’s not just talk about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, because No Way Home has (re) introduced two more Spider-Menthe “historical” ones, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

According to rumors, Maguire could appear in Doctor Strange 2, perhaps in a cameo or as the shoulder of the character of Benedict Cumberbatch. Lately, however, there has been nothing but talk of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfieldwhich has resumed to depopulate among fans precisely because of its appearance in No Way Home. Although the odds of a new The Amazing Spiderman are concrete, especially with the MCU opening up to the Multiverse, a new film with Garfield will be waiting a long timesince it doesn’t appear that, at least until last December, a revival of the franchise was in Sony’s plans.

A Spider-Man for all tastes

In addition to the Spider-Man sequels with Tom Holland and the eventual The Amazing Spider-Man 3however, we are confident that the Marvel wall climber will appear in two other productions, that is the TV series Spider-Man: Freshman Year and the animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Let’s start from Freshman Year: We don’t know how much new the series will add to Spider-Man story as we know it, as it will tell Peter Parker’s first year as a superhero, which is a series of events preceding the film trilogy with Tom Holland.

According to some theories related to the show, inside it we will finally be able to see Uncle Ben, while another really intriguing rumor is that the series is actually narrated by MJ Zendaya who gradually recovers the memory of her relationship with Spider-Man, canceled later. the final events of No Way Home. The series, however, will adopt the comic design used by Steve Ditko, the co-creator of Spidey. Instead, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse was announced last December and immediately impressed fans with his unique style, which borrow and improve that of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Versethe first chapter of the animated trilogy dedicated to Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, which we hope to soon see also played by a real actor in the MCU.

The peculiarity of the title is that Across the Spider-Verse will adopt many different animation styles, arriving, in the most extreme cases, at to push “beyond the very limits of animation”, according to producer Phil Lord. Additionally, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse may be related to the MCU with the production appearance of the Spider-Man and MJ by Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as other heroes of Marvel films. Finally, we remind you that “Part II” of Across The Spider-Verseso the opportunities to see Spider-Man in an animated version will be different in the coming years.

Cameo, extras and … J. Jonah Jameson?

Beyond the standalone films designed for wall climbers, then, we have the question of numerous Spider-Man cameos in the MCU. From this point of view, however, the times could be longer than fans expect: in addition to the aforementioned appearance of Tobey Maguire in Doctor Strange 2indeed, it looks like we won’t see a Spider-Man in the MCU again for a while longer.

Tom Holland himself spoke of his future appearances in the MCU explaining that they were not predetermined in his contract, but depend on the agreements made from time to time between Sony and Marvel. Which means that, especially after the global success of No Way Home, Spider-Man cameos in other MCU movies will dwindle, if only because of the difficulty in finding an agreement between the two majors, which however seem to have relaxed relations by now, according to an interview released by Kevin Feige last October. Complicating matters further is the fact that a new Avengers film is not forthcoming, since Kevin Feige considers the Avengers saga over, at least for now. In fact, that doesn’t mean we’ll never see Avengers 5but more than anything else before a new “Avengers, unite!“We will still have to wait for some other title to prepare the ground for a choral blockbuster with all the heroes of the MCU.

However, in an interview with Deadline, JK Simmons explained that his character should make his return to the MCU very soon: this suggests, given the close relationship between J. Jonah Jameson and Spider-Man, that even Tom Holland may make an appearance along with Simmons in some upcoming Disney movie, although it’s too early to tell which one.

A boundless superoistic pantheon

Spider-Man, however, is not just the MCU: indeed, it is also one of the protagonists of Sony’s Spider-Verse. That the cinematic universe dedicated to Spider-Man alone and to the large group of enemies and anti-heroes is struggling to mesh is evident, especially after the half flop of Venom 2 at the critics and the certainly not exciting success of Morbius among fans.

However, this does not mean that Sony has given up: on the contrary, the post-credit scenes of Morbius, with the appearance of the Vulture of the MCU in the Sony narrative universe, open the doors to a crossover with Spider-Man and the Sinister 6 in the next Spider-Verse feature films. However, there are two other events above all to make the imagination run wild: the first is Venom’s entry into the MCU at the end of No Way Homewhich suggests a confrontation between Spider-Man and the symbiote, or even the possibility of Venom as a co-star or foe in another Marvel hero movie. The second event around which the future of Spider-Verse could be played is the ending of Spider-Man No Way Homewhich shows several characters who could receive a standalone adaptation or return as enemies of the wall climber in the future of the franchise: among the silhouettes that appear we see Superior Spider-Man, Rhino, Scorpion, Black Cat, the “real” Mysterio and, above all, Kraven the Hunter, to whom Sony could guarantee a standalone film in 2023in which it would be great to see an appearance of any of the three Spideys.

A couple of other interesting rumors complete our roundup in the Spider-Verse: the first is the one according to which the narrative universe of Morbius and Venom is the same as in The Amazing Spider-Man, or Spider-Man played by Andrew Garfield, who could have a central role in the possible third film of the symbiote outside the MCU or in the film dedicated to the Sinister Six. This possibility, however, has not yet been confirmed by no film: Those who believed Andrew Garfield would make a cameo in Morbius, in fact, were disappointed.

The second indiscretion, again surfaced after Garfield’s success in No Way Home and in the wake of a possible resumption of his franchise, is that of a film dedicated to Spider-Gwen, or the Gwen Stacy played by Emma Stone in the “Amazing” universe. On the other hand, the character of Spider-Gwen, as well as that of Miles Morales, is already present in an animated version in the Spider-Verse, so giving him a counterpart embodied by real actors could prove to be a winning choice.