the film with Sandra Bullock slips into a parody of itself

Presented to international critics during the South By Southwest Film Festival last March, The Lost City is the new work of the Nee brothers (Aaron and Adam), with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox collaborating on the screenplay. The film draws on a stellar cast of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe to create an over-the-top comedy looking for a caricature of that “Dwayne Johnson-like” action-adventure film strand ( which is among the producers) such as Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice or Journey to the Mysterious Island. Making a sort of parody of films that are already a caricature in themselves (of Indiana Jones above all), however, turns out to be a risky choice.

The Lost City, the plot of the film

Widowed by an archaeologist with whom she shared a passion for the same subject, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has embarked on a successful career as a writer of adventure romance novels, filled with spicy love stories and set in mysterious exotic locations. . At the presentation of her latest novel “The Lost City of D”, Loretta quarrels with Alan (Channing Tatum), the beautiful model who plays Dash, the hero of her novels, posing for the covers and depopulating among girls and women of all the ages. The writer leaves and abandons the interview, but when she leaves she is kidnapped by the henchmen of Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe).

The eccentric billionaire is a lover of lost treasures and is convinced that Loretta – with her knowledge of ancient peoples that emerges from her novels – can lead him to the legendary “Crown of Fire”, kept on the island of the lost city that he himself has bought. Secretly in love with Loretta, Alan decides to leave for the island; he turns to Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), a former CIA and Navy agent, who sets fire to Fairfax Base Camp, but is killed shortly after. It will then be up to Alan, handsome but awkward, to prove that he can be a hero even in real life and save Loretta. The couple will have to traverse the entire jungle of the island, constantly pursued by the men of Fairfax, and seek help, but along the way they will also find important clues to the ancient treasure.

The trailer

A film broken in two (in three, in four)

What works in The Lost City immediately catches the eye and is the stellar cast. Sandra Bullock is at ease in such a “light” role, Channing Tatum follows the parody of the alpha male, Brad Pitt takes her comically to excess and, above all, Daniel Radcliffe raises the bar, playing a British villain who is sorry to see on the screen for such a short time.

What doesn’t work in the film, however, is its “fragmentation” into several parts and its self-irony taken to excess. In fact, four The Lost City seem to coexist: that of the first part, with fast rhythms and continuous jokes, and the film of the second part, which instead forgets its caricatural nature and gets lost in action as an end in itself rather than finding a treasure. Then there is a “third” The Lost City, with the parallel story of Loretta’s agent, Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who embarks on a journey with makeshift means to find her beloved client of hers on the island. This story is not only completely disconnected from the main narrative arc – and it just seems to want to “heal” the reduction of the comic line of the second part of the film – but it rests on a stereotypical character. The fourth The Lost City is instead that of illusion, that of the trailer a bit deceptive: for Brad Pitt, present in various seconds of the promo, it is in fact more than anything else an interpretation close to the cameo.

The Lost City therefore starts with the premise of making you live an hour and a half of lightheartedness, perhaps with a few laughs, posing as a caricature of the recent classic action-adventure films, which, however, were already, in turn, under the banner of ‘ excess. If the gamble of this choice can be hidden from the first part of the film, in the second part it fully emerges, and is certainly not saved by a self-irony from the good comic times but from the medium-low contents to say a lot.

VOTE: 5