the festival announces a succulent offer

This Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Thierry Fremaux, artistic director of Cannes Film Festivalhas given the most eagerly awaited press conference annually for the global cinephilia: the presentation of the titles that will give substance to the next edition of the French contest, to be held between May 17 and 28.

The first thing to note is that the rumors are just that, rumours: David Lynch is not expected this year, since as the director himself was in charge of saying after the news appeared that he had shot a film in secret and that it could be seen this year at Cannes, he doesn’t have any films lined up.

Other titles that have been circulating for weeks among the media and social networks will be present. Started by the second installment of ‘top gun‘, out of competition and with a tribute to Tom Cruise. It has also been confirmedcrimes of the future‘, the return of David Cronenberg after eight years without shooting a film.

Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart star in this story set in a future world where pain does not exist and humanity has adapted to a synthetic environment: pure Cronenberg.

James Gray represents American cinema

Recurring names such as those of the Japanese will not miss the appointment either KoreedaBrothers Dardenne, Ruben Ostlund (palm d’or in 2017 with ‘The square’), Christian Mungiu (also deserving of the Palme d’Or, in 2007, for ‘4 months, 3 weeks, two days’) and Park Chan-wook.

For now -the list is by no means closed-, American cinema will be represented by another much-loved director at Cannes, James Graywhich will arrive with ‘armageddon time‘, a coming-of-age drama set in the New York borough of Queens in the 1980s, with Anne Hathaway Y Anthony Hopkins in front of the cast.

Walking dead in comic key

French cinema, the logical battle horse of the event, will have a large delegation. ‘Frere et soeur’, by Arnaud Despechinis the chronicle of the relationship between two brothers, played by Marion Cotillard Y Melvil Popupaudwho are reunited by the death of their parents after two decades without speaking.

Michael Hazanavicius (which evoked silent cinema in ‘The artist’ and Jean-Luc Godard’s Maoist stage in ‘Bad Genius’) takes it here with the undead cinema, although in a comic key: ‘Z (like Z)‘; remake of a japanese film from five years ago, ‘One cut of the dead’, narrates the tribulations of the shooting crew of a cheap zombie movie who are attacked by real zombies. The film will open the contest.

From series to film

Olivier Assayasmeanwhile, has prolonged one of his best films, ‘Irma Vep‘ (1996), focusing on an American actress (Alicia Wikander) that reaches Paris to star in a remake of a classic French serial, ‘Les vampires’ by Louis Feuillade.

‘Les amandiers’ is the evocation by the director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi from work at the prestigious drama school he directed Patrice Chereauembodied here by louis garrel. And Claire Denis tells in ‘The stars at noon‘, a Franco-American co-production, the relationship between a journalist and a businessman in the conflictive Nicaragua of 1984.

Russia and Ukraine, present at the festival

Bruni-Tedeschi and Denis are joined by another director, Kelley Reichardt, who in ‘Showing up’ has once again worked with her favorite actress, Michelle Williams, to recount the experiences of an artist before the opening of an exhibition of her work.

In full conflict between Russia Y Ukraineboth countries will have a presence at Cannes with ‘Tchaikovsky’s wife‘ Y ‘The natural history of destruction‘, the latest works by the Russian Kirill Serebrennikov – who has been in opposition to the Putin government for a long time – and the Ukrainian Sergei Loznitsa, although the latter has made his film with Lithuanian economic participation.