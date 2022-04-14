The eternal dispute of the Parthenon marbles in possible way of solution

“It’s about time the matter was closed.” Greece has been demanding for decades the repatriation of the marbles from the Parthenon of the Acropolis of Athens, exhibited in the British Museum in London, a dispute that could be on the way to being resolved.

“We are not talking about any work of art far from its place of origin” but about all “a part of an architectural monument symbol of world culture,” Nikos Stampolidis, director of the Acropolis museum, told AFP.

“We are talking about the reunification of the Parthenon monument”, one of the most visited vestiges of the fifth century BC in the world, he adds.

The reason for the dispute is a 75-meter-long frieze torn from the Parthenon as well as one of the famous caryatids from the Erechtheion, a small temple in the same acropolis complex, both masterpieces in the British Museum collection.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, Greece has officially demanded its restitution, without success.

London maintains that the sculptures were “legally acquired” in 1802 by British diplomat Lord Elgin who resold them to the museum. But Athens claims they were “looting” since the country was under Ottoman occupation.

“It is time for the matter to be closed as quickly as possible,” Stampolidis alleges, estimating that “an act of the English Parliament would suffice for the friezes to return to Greece.”

British public opinion is increasingly favorable: 50% of those surveyed believe that the marbles brought by Lord Elgin belong to Greece, according to the latest survey by the British institute YouGov, against 37% in 2014.

Another important twist is the position of the influential British newspaper The Times, a fierce defender of the British Museum, which now believes that “times have changed.”

“The sculptures belong to Athens. Now they must go back there,” the newspaper wrote in January.

Even the British Museum seems to soften its position, according to the Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

Questioned in February about a possible loan of the pieces to Greece, a spokesman for the institution indicated that “normally” the borrower acknowledges ownership of the British Museum, which was previously a “precondition”.

“It’s a softening of their stance, which indicates a desire to do the right thing: restore the marbles,” said Mark Stephens, a cultural heritage lawyer quoted by Ta Nea.

“The only problem” for the International Commission for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles (IARPS) “is that the UK has become very nationalistic when it comes to cultural heritage litigation.”

Greece must decide its “strategy” but “we encourage it to continue through diplomatic channels,” Marlen Goldwin, a member of this commission, told AFP, because “if it goes to court, it will be a kind of war.”

In their fight, the successive Greek authorities have enjoyed the support of numerous personalities such as actor George Clooney, for whom Athens has “law on its side”.

The loan to the Acropolis museum of a fragment of the frieze exhibited so far in Sicily is considered “an important step” that “opens the way to other museums”, celebrated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Most importantly, of course, the British Museum must understand that it is time for the Parthenon marbles to return here to their natural home,” he said in January.

The inauguration in 2009 of a brand new museum with a panoramic view of the Acropolis, a “wonder” according to its general manager, has knocked down one of the last arguments in London.

“The British Museum and the United Kingdom claimed until now that Greece was not capable of maintaining the marbles and hosting them properly. This argument no longer holds,” said the president of the Acropolis museum, Dimitris Pantermalis.

Here, the friezes “will be in front of the sacred rock, in its environment, and above all under the light of (the peninsula of) Attica” where “the monument was born”, says Stampolidis.

Although he turned down the transfer request again a year ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood “the strength of the sentiment of the Greek people.”

The marbles are “our pride, our identity”, “our soul”, assured the late actress and former Minister of Culture Melina Mercouri 35 years ago.

But experts like John Boardman, a professor of archeology at Oxford, fear that the return of the marbles to Athens will have “a domino effect on other museums around the world”.

“Let’s be clear,” Stampolidis stresses. “We ask for the reunification of the friezes of the Parthenon but not of all the objects of Ancient Greece that are exhibited in museums around the world.”

eg-wv-chv/hec/dbh/zm