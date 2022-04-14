The director of The Witch and The Lighthouse premieres his most brutal film in Uruguay: El hombre del norte

The cinema teaches to distrust. There are too many cases of promises that are not fulfilled, of incipient geniuses that do not materialize and of hopes placed on signs that later do not end up generating what we all, in the end, expect: great movies. How many names have been shipwrecked in the sea of ​​inflated expectations? A lots of. Ask if not M. Night Shyamalan, who at some point was projected as the next Steven Spielberg and that’s how he stayed: going from salvageable stories to unbelievable fiascos. But sometimes it happens. And what sometimes happens is that one, as a spectator, knowing all the times we ate a garrón, continues to have faith. Because it is impossible not to have it when someone like Robert Eggers appearsa filmmaker who debuted in 2015 with The witch —a masterpiece that will continue to be talked about for many years—, which confirmed his mastery with The lighthouse in 2019 and that, with more budget, ambition and a bulky cast, outlined in his third film one of the most brutal, entertaining and insane proposals of 2022. Is about north manwhich has just arrived in Uruguayan cinemas.

It went like this: the news that Eggers was cooking up a Viking revenge story caused a lot of hands to rub. The historic Nordic town is in fashion today, it is one of the soft spot of contemporary pop culture, but those who have seen The witch Y The lighthouse they will know that in the hands of this 38-year-old American, any hint of normalcy can end up twisted in the depths of a psyche absolutely dominated by the taste for darkness and its pleasures. And, of course, because of the impressive talent that he has for telling stories that, although they are not immersed in the most commercial codes of terror, have a root in the genre that is unappealable. That is, then, the place from which Eggers, a self-confessed fan of History —of his land, New England, where he set his previous two films, but also of the rest of the world— stops to recount the story of north mana vengeful epic that legends say inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Alexander Skarsgard

The connection makes sense if we cut the plot of the film down the middle: Amleth, a 10th-century Viking prince, watches as his uncle murders his father, kidnaps his mother, and usurps his throne. Amleth becomes a fugitive, an exile who finds in war and barbarism a useful destination for his rage as a hungry wolf, but his destiny is inevitably crossed by a promise: that of revenge, something he swore to himself as a child while watching as his family was ripped from him by the roots.

Despite the simplicity of his argument, north man it is far from being a flat or linear experience. Eggers’ latest work, the first under the auspices of a studio and for which he had a budget of more than 90 million dollars, is a mass of Viking mythology, screams in the night, brutal battles, actors in a trance, eschatology, a plot with more turns than it seems, bodies taken to the extreme, savagery, darkness, sorcery, moments from an acid trip and the distinctive touch of an author who, despite the improvement in his working conditions, was not sold . And this, in this ruthless butchery industry, is remarkable. north man It’s an Eggers movie. His signature, his increasingly consolidated authorship, is present in each of its 136-minute duration. It is an overwhelming experience, a process that demands an almost physical bond with the viewer.

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy

And it is that despite her numerous “trips” to other planes of understanding —the character of the Icelandic singer Björk, on her return to the cinema after dancer in the dark of Lars Von Trier, has something to do with it and is not the only one—, in north man the physical predominates. The physical atonement, the physical revenge, the sacrifice of the flesh. That is in the overdeveloped muscles of Amleth, played by a bestial Alexander Skarsgård, but also in the fierce delicacy of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character, or in the tired and misunderstood old age of the villain, played by Claes Bang. There are also, as more examples of the power of a huge cast, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. All of them, framed by the spectacular and terrifying Icelandic landscapes, will put revenge to the test and bring the destinies of their characters to the very gates of Valhalla.

Eggers often does a lot of research for his films, and he often brings that research to the screen with particularly successful results. yes in The witch Old English and pioneer customs were key, and in The lighthouse the diaries of the New England lighthouse keepers of the 19th century were, in this case the most barbaric and less romanticized Viking customs are a key factor in conveying the story. It is likely that north man be the most tribal vision we have had in the recent culture of this people, with dances, ceremonies and barbaric customs that receive significant screen time. And it is a success. The plunge into this ruthless world, which is governed by rules that in many cases are not earthly, is total.

björk

The filmmaker has recently said in some interviews that although he is proud of the final result, he was not entirely satisfied with his passage through the “study” cinema. Accustomed to the creative freedom of his first behind-the-scenes experiences, Eggers ran up against the expectations of the heads of the industry, who wanted a much more “traditional” and easy-to-sell film than he intended. Therefore, for his next story—it is rumored that he is working on a remake of Nosferatu— Eggers intends to return to the state of creation that he reached in previous stages. But he should not be discouraged: north man shows that he succeeded. His most recent film is a giant blockbuster loaded with blood, mythology and meaning that is hard to get out of your head. The film has already earned its place among the most impressive of 2022 and he, the confidence. Like Amleth, Eggers seems to have the back to carry whatever it takes, whether it be witches in the woods, enchanted lighthouses, or the near-suicide mission of a Viking with an unbearable thirst for blood and a sharp, sharp sword.