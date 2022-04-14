The day Will Smith went bankrupt and a drug dealer helped him

The name of Will Smith has not ceased to be mentioned since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards, with this action, other rough moments in the actor’s life have resurfaced, such as when he resorted to a drug dealer to pay a millionaire debt.

When he began his career as a rapper, the Oscar winner for “best actor” made bad decisions that led to bankruptcy, which he still regrets.

Why did Will Smith ask a drug dealer for a loan?

In an interview with Idris Elba at the Savoy Theater in London, Smith confessed that he evaded the taxes that he had to pay for the millions of dollars he earned with one of his records, for which he received a fine that left him bankrupt.

“I didn’t pay my taxes for two and a half years. And we had sold three million records,” she recounted.

In order to pay off his debt, the actor, who was 22 years old at the time, recorded an album, hoping it would have the same success as the previous ones; However, it was not.

It was then that he was forced to sell his house, his cars, motorcycles and borrow $10,000 from a friend, who “was a drug dealer.

“So, I had to sell everything: my beautiful house, my four cars, and my two motorcycles. And I borrowed 10,000 dollars (almost 9,000 euros) from a friend of mine who was a trafficker and supplier of non-prescription drugs,” he explained.

After that episode, Will Smithmoved to Los Angeles, where he was able to start his acting career and got the opportunity to appear in the series “The Prince of Rap”, which boosted his path in acting, gave him fame and money.