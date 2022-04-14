The day Leonardo DiCaprio invited Gala Caldirola for a drink

Gala Caldirola was invited in But with Respect, JC Rodríguez’s late broadcast by Chilevisiónwhere he revealed a curious anecdote that he lived with the international actor, Leonardo Dicaprio.

The Spanish model talked about everything in Pero con Respeto. Topics such as an accident he suffered when he was only 19 years olda situation that led her to spend a long time in recovery.

On the other hand, he gave details of her marriage and subsequent breakup with Mauricio Islaas well as from your current relationship statusafter what happened last year with Ivan Cabrera.

However, one of the funniest moments of the interview was when Gala Caldirola recalled a party where the star of Titanic invited her for a drink. In addition, she met the super model, Naomi Campbell.

Leonardo DiCaprio invited Gala Caldirola for a drink

Driver JC Rodríguez asked Gala Caldirola: “Is it true or is it a myth that Leonardo DiCaprio saw you and invited you to a sparkling wine?”. The model did not take long to clarify the situation with more than surprising details.

«Yes, many years ago when I was in Ibiza“He began his story. Gala Caldirola. “If true. But it was just a sparkling wine and nothing more. In fact, he was with a gorgeous blonde model«, he added.

Gala Caldirola said that Leonardo DiCaprio greeted her. «I find him a great actor (…) I’ll tell you one thing, at that momentthe Leonardo DiCaprio that I knew, the one from the Titanic… he was poorly cared for. It is not that he was like the Leonardo DiCaprio of the movie », she lamented between laughs in the middle of the program.

On the other hand, Mauricio Isla’s ex also said that she met Naomi Campbell. “I loved meeting her. She is unique, she is precious. She is very funny, very nice and she likes to party a lot », she revealed.

