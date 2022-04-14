“The day I don’t want to go to the Mexican National Team I will retire,” says ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

The Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez assured this Wednesday that “the day” that he does not want to play with him Tri will withdraw from soccer and stressed that he will continue to give everything on the field because he is focused on “one hundred by one hundred” in his season with Los Angeles Galaxy and it’s the only thing you have in your control.

On Mexican team you already know my answer, it will not change”, he warned.Chicharito‘ at a press conference organized by the Galaxy in view of next Saturday’s match against chicago fire on the mlsbut then made it clear that representing his country remains his desire.

“I am going to continue giving everything, because my head is one hundred percent in this sports project (of Galaxy). The day you don’t want to go to the Selection I will retire”, affirmed the Galaxy striker, author of five goals in six days of the mls.

He stressed that his family has taught him that “if you want to go to Selection” It is necessary to give everything and be the best in your profession.

‘Chicharito‘ was very serene and smiling during the press conference, in which he was clear that he would receive many questions about his absence from the Mexican team.

In fact, just 24 hours before, the coach Gerardo Martino was blunt when talking about his situation, assuring that ‘Chicharito‘ “He is not here because the coach on duty has not chosen him”.

The former striker of Man Utdthe real Madrid or Sevilla is not summoned with Mexico since 2019.

Without referring to this situation, Hernández stressed that at this moment he feels very full and satisfied with his life.

I feel very full. That doesn’t mean I don’t get mad, that I don’t miss my kids. You have to live uncomfortable moments, sometimes they don’t hurt, sometimes they are painfulbut I am full. You can be angry and feel full. I have given myself that fullness with a pure focus that I come to love me“, he claimed.

He also considered that “you cannot give what you are not”.

With information from EFE