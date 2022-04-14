The Dardennes, Cronenber, Serebrennikov, among those chosen for the Cannes Film Festival

The 75th edition of the most important film competition in the world will take place from May 17 to 28, in the presence of a shower of stars from the seventh world art. From famous directors like the Dardenne brothers, David Cronenber or Kirill Serebrennikov, to actors such as Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks or Tilda Swinton.

After two years of pandemic, a cancellation and an edition in July with an overdose of sanitary measures, the Cannes Film Festival is preparing to renew its commitment to world auteur cinema and bring together in this select seaside resort in the south of France the cream and cream of the seventh art.

This was announced by those responsible for the event, Thierry Frémaux and Pierre Lescure, at a press conference to present the films that will be screened from May 17 to 28 on the exclusive Croisette.

The list of films, which could be lengthened in the coming days, is made up of 47 feature films, selected from a record number of 2,200 productions submitted to the selection committee, coming from 155 countries.

Of this group, 18 films will be in the official competition for the Palme d’Or, five of which were directed by filmmakers who have obtained the coveted statuette: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne present “Tori and Lokita”, the Swedish Ruben Östlund with “Triangle of Sadness”, the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda with “Broken”, and the Romanian Cristian Mungiu with his latest film “RMN”.

After a year dominated by women filmmakers after the victory of the French Julia Ducournau and Audrey Diwan in Cannes and Venice, and the Spanish Carla Simón in Berlin, only three women will aspire to take the Palm: Claire Denis with “Stars at noon”, filmed in Central America, Valéria Bruni-Tedeschi with “Les Amandiers” and the American Kelly Reichardt with “Showing Up”.

Costa Rica, present

In the competition for the Palme d’Or, no Latin American film appears, although the section “A Certain Look” selected “Domingo y la fog” by Costa Rican Ariel Escalante Meza.

The film, shot in the central area of ​​Cascajal, is about a widower in the countryside who has a relationship with the ghost of his wife. It is Escalante’s second feature film, after “The Sound of Things” that represented the Central American country at the Oscars in 2017.

The theme of the duel already appeared in that first film, as well as in two of his short films (“Musgo” and “From now on only us”).

“It’s putting a character in a conflict that they literally can’t resolve,” said the filmmaker about this recurring issue in his cinematography.

Russia and Ukraine

The Cannes Festival resumes its support for the “terrible child of Russian cinema”, the dissident Kirill Serebrennikov, who will come to the Croisette with a historical film about Tchaikovsky’s wife.

His presence will be a symbol at Cannes, a festival that had announced several weeks ago its boycott of Russian cinema. Serebrennikov, a known opponent of the Kremlin, who was under house arrest in his country, was recently able to leave Russia and is based in Berlin.

In tune with the current situation in Ukraine, Cannes announced the presence of two Ukrainian filmmakers out of competition: the veteran Sergei Loznitsa with “The Natural History of Destruction” in the special screenings, and an unknown, Maksim Nakonechnyi, with a feature debut “Bachennya Metelyka” in the section A certain look.

As is tradition, the Cannes Film Festival promises to bring together some stars, such as the stainless Tom Cruise, star of the new “Top Gun: Maverick”, 36 years after its release in theaters.

Tom Hanks will be in “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann, or Tilda Swinton in “3,000 years waiting for you” by George Miller.

The festival will begin with the screening of “Z” by Michel Hazanavicius, out of competition.