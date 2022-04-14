The Coachella Festival is back and also many inspirations for hippie hairstyles

It’s Coachella time! And finally, let’s add. Absent for two years due to the pandemic, he returns to Indio, California, the music festival that also represents the beauty moment most awaited by those addicted to braids, waves and space buns. Beloved by celebs and top models, such as the habituées Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio and influencers such as Paola Turani and Chiara and Valentina Ferragni, the event represents a riot of look And festival hairstylesready to enter the 2022 hair trends by right.

Coachella, what do we get into our heads?

Braids and chignon of every shape and size, but also colored bands and headbands, over many hair clips and hair clips that certainly, again this year, will peek under the golden sun of the Palm Spring area, transporting us to a universe with a hippie soul where the only thing that really matters is having fun to the rhythm of strictly live music.

Stay tuned: for this edition, in addition to Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish, Måneskin are highly anticipated. Appointment, therefore, the weekends of April 15/16/17 and April 22/23/24 to find out which hair proposed by the stars (and not only) will steal, as always, the scene also combined with sparkling make-up. But to get into the spirit peace & love at Coachella we asked Sebastian Professional Italia’s Artistic Director, @VickyHairFusion, to suggest festival hairstyles: “For medium and long cuts, definitely a messy solution is always the most suitable. So, go ahead with the waves, paying close attention to building a texture that recalls the effect of exposure to the salty sea water of the hair ».

The Club Spring / Summer Collection by Wella Professional

Hippie style products and accessories

But with which styling and finishing products can we easily create a wavy hairstyle? “There are many product solutions that allow hair to feel like it has just come out of the ocean. Definitely recommend Sebastian’s Texture maker or Wella Professional’s Eimi Ocean spritz. Both give the hair a deconstructed appearance and a dry texture ».

Finally, with which hair accessories can we immediately feel in the 70s? Hippie is the watchword to adorn your hair with raffia flowers and cords or even metal threads or leather to combine with disheveled braids. In a few moves we can be absolutely in line with the request of the festival where the flower power it’s a must! », concludes the hair stylist. In any case, let’s talk about Coachella, sospace for experimentation, glitter and lots of imagination because it is okay, on this occasion, to be also too much.

In the gallery the products never again without, from accessories to cosmetics for the finish with a perfumed touch, perfect fast & hippie hairstyles.

