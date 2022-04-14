the business that makes her the richest in music

Related news

There are 236 people who have entered the list for the first time Forbes of 2,668 billionaires in the world, published last Tuesday, April 5. Among this select group of debutants, the name of Rihanna (34 years old), who has positioned himself as the richest woman in the music industryand is even above artists like the rapper Jay Z (52). The news was announced last August, but it has not been until now when the exclusive has been officially released ranking.

The singer, according to the estimates of the aforementioned specialized magazine in the world of business and finance, has a fortune of $1.7 billion (1,564 million euros) arising from its cosmetics firm and not of his career as an artist, with which he achieved fame.

Rihanna, cataloged by Forbes What “Barbados’ most famous export“, considering that he is the first person from this country to enter the coveted list, is a billionaire thanks to the success of her makeup brand Fenty Beauty, designed for all skin tones and developed, according to the firm’s website, to “create”. “Makeup is there for you to have fun. Feel free to take risks and dare to do something new or different,” the artist has expressed in reference to her profitable company.

Robin Rihanna Fenty -the singer’s first name- wanted to create her own makeup brand after trying, for years, prestigious firms that did not meet their expectations. The interpreter, as revealed by her company’s website, saw a void in the industry, in relation to products that work on all skin types and tones. Thus, she began to develop an inclusive line with 50 base colors, which today has a wide range of articles and accessories from makeup.

The cosmetics company, which Rihanna co-owns with the French luxury group LVMH, generated more than $550 million (507 million euros) in revenue in 2020.

Rihanna also has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie linewhich raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021. However, his couture clothing line with the aforementioned French house, also called Fenty, did not do well and ceased operations in February 2021.

Although it is a great milestone that the singer is the first person from Barbados to enter the list and position herself as the richest woman in the music industry, Rihanna feel some fear for his appointment. “It’s scary,” he expressed in a conversation with host Rachel Lindsay, 36, of Extra.

“I think about it all the time. I make a point of thinking about it, because I… I get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’re going to put you there and they keep wanting to put you there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground. I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am“, then added the interpreter of umbrella, who before going into business released eight studio albums. The last, Antiin 2016.

The artist has entered the list of billionaires of Forbes in the sweetest moment of your life. Along with his partner, the rapper ASAP Rocky (33), expecting her first child. This is how he revealed Daily Mail last January after publishing some images in which Rihanna was seen, showing off her pregnancy, while walking through the streets of New York.

