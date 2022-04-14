the Brazilian ready to hand over the crown to the new king

Neymar, said O’Ney he is still the king today, but the wind of change is upon us and this summer there may be someone else on the throne.

When the Paris Saint Germain secured the sporting performance of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, better known as Neymar or Neymar Jr. a page of history has been written. The youngest champion with the most crystalline talent around left a great Barcelona to try to make the rich become great too PSG. A very expensive operation, which made people talk for months from every point of view, from the purely sporting one, to the moral and legal one. However, the time seems to have come turn the page and write a new chapter of this story.

It was August 3, 2017 when the Barcelona announced that PSG had paid the termination clause of Neymar. The Brazilian considered Pele’s heir thus entered history as the most expensive player ever. The only cost of the card was 222 million eurosbut the total cost of the whole operation is almost half a billion euros.

With an initial engagement of 30 million net per year (which becomes just over 43 gross), plus a “loyalty bonus” with figures even more mind-boggling. The agreement with the emir in fact provided that if Neymar had remained in Paris at least until 2023his salary would rise to approx 50 million euros gross. Very well, for those who don’t remember last May Neymar has signed a contract extension until 2025. Here we are then, armed with a calculator we can therefore quantify the overall expense of the deal, which consists exactly of 489,228,117 euros!

Neymar the most expensive ever, still for a little while?

It is curious to note that in this special ranking the top two players are both del Paris Saint Germain. Under Neymar in fact it appears Kylian Mbappèpaid the “modest” amount of 145 million euros. However later they also emerged journalistic rumors according to which the cost of the transfer consisted of an initial payment of 135 million eurosto which others were added 45 million additional bonuses.

This summer, however, the throne may meet a new master: Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker with the record numbers is the main suspect of being the most expensive new player ever. The termination clause in the contract that binds the blond striker to the Borussia Dortmund and of 75 million euros, but obviously the shopping doesn’t stop there. Yes, because the attorney of Haaland as we all know he is the king of expensive commissions: Mino Raiola. When he is there to lead the games, you can and must expect anything and his stable is a very expensive shop for anyone. Just think that in the 2016 in the deal Pogba he asked for and obtained 20 and now there are those who hypothesize that for Haaland it will be roughly the double. Finally, the engagement that the nose should touch the 30 million nodded. These are the figures in case of transition to Manchester Citybut if the Paris Saint Germain should understand that there will be no way to hold back Mbappé and decides to break into the negotiation, then we could see some really good ones.