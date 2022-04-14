The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie continues to add actors

Warner Bros. is continuing to add actors for the upcoming live-action Barbie movie that will star Margot Robbie, known for playing Harley Quinn in the DC Comics movies.

Among the actors who recently joined the production we find Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey, in roles still unknown. Joining them are also renowned performers like Ryan Gosling, Ariana Greenblatt, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp.

The film has been in preparation since 2019, but was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020. Greta Gerwig, director of films such as “Little Women” and “Lady Bird” will direct, in addition to writing the story. along with Noah Baumbach, with whom he has been collaborating for several years.

From IMDB they released as a synopsis that the film will focus on the well-known Barbie doll (played by Margot Robbie) after being expelled from Barbieland after not following the rules of being perfect enough.

This will take the figure from Mattel to go to the real world where he will discover “the life without the confines of perfection“. Given Greta Gerwig’s background and style in Hollywood, Barbie’s film will include themes such as feminism and the struggle of women in today’s society.

In addition to Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling is confirmed to play Ken, the doll’s well-known partner. Production is expected to start in the coming months, with a view to releasing the film sometime in 2023.