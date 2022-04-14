The Alleged ‘Don’t Look Up’ Mistake That Was Actually Intentional – Movie News

Adam McKay has confirmed that the frame that “sneaks” into one of the scenes of the film is not a mistake, but something voluntary with a very specific objective.

Netflix’s new comedy don’t look up It is having a very mixed reception both among critics and among the audience, but one thing is clear: the film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has not gone unnoticed at all. Quite the contrary. As the film, directed by filmmaker Adam McKay (the vice of power), gain popularity through word of mouth, viewers to find out which side they are on.

In the midst of so much and so heated conversation about don’t look upa viewer of those who do not miss a detail realized an alleged error in the film and quickly circulated it on social networks. It wouldn’t be the first time, and if not, let them tell Game of Thrones and his famous Starbucks glass, which sneaks in an element that is not part of a scene or that breaks continuity, but on this occasion it has turned out that the “failure” in question was not such, but something completely intentional on the part of the team.

According to the spectator, it is a scene About an hour and a half into the film, the film crew can be seen behind the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet. All of them with the mask that has accompanied us in every public place since the first wave of the pandemic. The “error” quickly received media attention, so it did not take long to reach the director of the film, who wanted to clarify on his personal Twitter account that the frame in question was part of the scene with a clear objective.





Well seen! We left that little glimpse of the equipment on purpose in order to commemorate the strange shooting experience

The comedy, released in theaters in early December and soon after on Netflix, features a star-studded cast from Hollywood led by DiCaprio and Lawrence to tell a story about the end of the world. In it, two brilliant astronomers have discovered a new comet that is approaching the earth and that, with a 100% certainty, will destroy the Earth if nothing is done to try to change its trajectory.

‘Don’t look up’: Is a similar event possible in reality? An astronomer explains

Only six months separate them from the fateful collision during which the protagonists try to do everything in their power to warn a world that seems unwilling to notice. Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill, among others, complete the incredible lineup led by Lawrence and DiCaprio.

don’t look up Shortly after its premiere, it received four nominations for the Golden Globes, whose awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, January 9.