The sinking of the Titanic, which occurred on April 14, 1912, is considered one of the most important shipping accidents in the history of mankind, and also one of the most famous thanks to the homonymous film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Let’s see the 4 books that told the experiences of the survivors of the sinking of the Titanic.

Let us remember that during the early hours of April 15, one of the most powerful vessels that human beings had created up to that moment, went to the bottom of the Atlantic, taking with it 1,500 souls, achieving survive only about 300 people of those originally on board.

4 books that told the experiences of the survivors of the sinking of the Titanic

Over time, the history of this luxury cruise ship gave rise to the publication of various books, many of them trying to recount the experiences of the Titanic passengers. Others eventually stopped at key events related to the incident.

The Last Night of the Titanic, by Walter Lord

This work focuses very specifically on all the elements that characterized the final night for the passengers of the Titanicthose decisive hours in which an unexpected tragedy was chewed for those who laughed and danced.

The atmosphere of hubbub among those who had organized themselves in the different classes is reviewed, how the cold weather was at that time, and many other details that account for that happy atmosphere that would be interrupted when hitting the already popular iceberg.

The man who could save the Titanic, by Emilio Calle

It is not so well known, but there was more than one opportunity in which the Titanic was able to avoid sinking. Half a century after what no one imagined happened, the captain stanley lord he recounts, installed in his house in England, how the facts could have been different.

The End of Golden Lives by Hugh Brewster

If James Cameron’s film emphasizes the Social classes that lived together on the Titanic, this book focuses specifically on the representatives of the highest strata that ranged from Southampton to New York, and the political and economic framework that took place at those tables full of the most expensive ticket. For many, it was the end of those golden lives and their dreams of greatness.

The Knight of the Titanic, by Guadalupe Loaeza

One of the illustrious men who traveled on this mythical ship was a Mexican diplomat, Alejandro Uruchurtu. This publication reveals the heroic acts through which he managed to get a woman and her child out of the sinking alive, at the cost of her very existence. This is just one of the many intrahistories of this unforgettable event.