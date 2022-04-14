Sweep Fortnite with the best combination of weapons: adapt to the meta

Although we already told you which are the best places to land in this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, It is of little use if you do not know the weapons you have to choose to create the best possible combination in the new meta. Although you already know which are the strongest thanks to our ordered tier list, now it remains to know how to combine them to create an explosive combination.

The thing does not have too much mystery, but we are going to give you some alternatives so that you can take advantage of the different weapons that you find during the game if you are not lucky enough to find the best possible options.

This is the new meta of Fortnite: best combination of weapons

In the table below you have the inventory gaps distributed with its different options:

Hole Weapons Explanation one Assault rifle with thermal sight

Ram Rifle (Burst Assault) The really useful thermal sight rifle is the possibility to better follow opponents in the distance, while the ram rifle has better damage per second, at the cost of extra vision. two combat submachine gun

barrel shotgun Here you have two very well differentiated options, being the submachine gun one melts enemies if you have a good aim (which is the main handicap for novice players) and the shotgun a better choice if you’re looking for burst damage. 3 Hunter Sniper Rifle Although many prefer not to have a sniper’s riflethe reality is that this sniper rifle can be great for long-distance hunts, especially if you aim at the head. 4 The best healing item of this season, without discussion. Prioritize it over the rest ALWAYS. 5 Small Shield Potion

shield potion With the Splash already occupying a slot, the other should be for any kind of shield potionto fill in if necessary. 6 In this hole you can really put any support object that you think you can use, but a medicine cabinet is synonymous with security in case the storm catches you unexpectedly.





As you can see, you have several options. The rest of the weapons are not that they are bad, but compared to what you have above, they are quite far behind. As always, it’s a matter of taste, but you should try stick to what is stronger if you want to secure more wins.