Stranger Things 4: A millionaire! This charges each actor PER CHAPTER

The fourth season of Stranger Things is just a few days away from being released, even the preview of what will be in these new adventures has just come out. Without a doubt, it became successful content, not just for Netflix, but for each of the actors and here we tell you what the millionaire they charge per chapter.

This new and fourth installment of one of the most popular series on the streaming platform will be the longest that has ever existed and it will be so long that will be released in two parts: one on May 27 and the second on July 1.

The creators of this production have mentioned that with this season the end of the series has begun; however, they left open the possibility for there to be new projects derived from spin offs.

The millionaire that the actors of Stranger Things charge per chapter

Of American origin, this series is directed by the brothers Matt and Ross Duffler, while the executive production is in charge of Shawn Levy. The first time that aired on television was July 15, 2016 and from that moment, the audience was enchanted.

Not only for a new proposal of monsters and child heroes, but for being a trip to the past in which it is possible to appreciate hundreds of references to Hollywood in the 1980s. In the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is where the actions take place and where they converge tributes to George Lucas, Steven SpielbergStephen King and some other masters.

Until the third season, released in 2019, 25 chapters have been broadcast, so with the amounts that we are going to show you, you can get an idea of ​​how much money each actor has in the bank.

350 thousand dollars per episode, about 7 million pesos

Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbor

Winona Ryder

250 thousand dollars, about 5 million pesos

Noah Schnapp

finn wolfhard

Gaten Matarazzo

Caleb McLaughlin

charlie heaton

Natalia Dyer

150 thousand dollars per episode, almost 3 million pesos

Sadie Sink:

Dacre Montgomery

If you ever envied the adventures that the protagonists of Stranger Things had, you probably do so now with the millionaire amounts that each actor charges per episode, but don’t worry, the new season is coming and you might forget the fact.