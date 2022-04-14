Springfield, the city of ‘The Simpsons’, is coming to Minecraft

A team of players and creators of Minecraft has announced a special recreation that will drive all fans of The Simpson.

Blockster, which has been described as “a small team of creators who love using Minecraft as a tool to inspire and create exciting adventures”, confirmed that they will soon release a map of the city of Springfield with which users can join the crazy world of Homer Simpson and company.

The map, which is not yet available for download, reportedly includes 25 skins, a fully decorated house, a custom texture pack, and over 300 models. In addition, the project also promises custom music and mini games within the map of Springfield.

Credits: Blockster

The map will give players the chance to visit some of the city’s most iconic locations, including Springfield High School, Moe’s Tavern, and the Kwik-E-Mart; as well as they will be able to meet some of the characters of The Simpsonincluding Mr. Burns, Smithers, Apu, Barney and, of course, Homer’s family.

To give you an idea of ​​what the version will look like Minecraft from Springfieldhere we leave you a video:

Cover photo taken from the Facebook of the series.

THE WEEKND WILL BECOME AN INFLUENCER IN A NEW CHAPTER OF ‘THE SIMPSON’