Spielberg hates sequels after his ‘failure’ with Jurassic Park 2

steven spielberg has admitted that He’s not good at sequels. The film director, who premiered a few months ago his remake from West Side Story, has confessed about his frustration when he decides to continue or tell new stories of some of his main and most successful films. Spielberg, who has spoken of jurassic-park Y The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and the expectations that he failed to meet with the continuation of his stories of dinosaurs brought back to life. The lack of luster of the sequel from 1997 It made him assess if the saga really had to continue or if he should be involved. (New York Times goes ScreenRant).

Jurassic Park had a continuation The lost Worldwhich will be expanded with jurassic park III in 2001 and would end up giving rise, many years later, to Jurassic World whose latest sequel will be released soon bringing together the entire original cast. But Spielberg, a voice of his own in Hollywood, author of Shark, ET, Saving Private Ryan either Schindler’s List, I decided to get fully involved in shooting sequels with the saga Indiana Jones and the saga of the dinosaurs itself. And he believes that, although he always puts his best effort into them, they are never up to the original.







“My sequels are never as good as the originals because every time I try to make a sequel, I get too confident”, continues the director. “I mean, this movie made a gazillion dollars, which warranted a sequel, I jumped on the idea if it was going to be a piece of cake and ended up making a subpar movie,” says the filmmaker. “And yes, I’m talking about The Lost World and Jurassic ParkSpielberg concludes, admitting that the second part of his story about dinosaurs brought back to life was not up to the task.

The lost Worldwhich premiered in 1997, is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Michael Crichton. tells us how InGenthe company that gave life to these prehistoric beings thanks to genetic engineering, mass-produced the dinosaurs that it exhibited on Isla Nublar on a secondary island, the Zone B or Sorna Island. The facilities were destroyed by a storm, leaving the free dinosaurs and showing that they are completely adapted to the environment, surviving against all odds. A group of scientists, led by Sarah Harding (Julianne moore) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), travel to the island to document how dinosaurs live and draw conclusions about what is called a lost world.

Delivery box office function, but the critics and the public did not fully value the sequel, which departed from what was narrated by Crichton, being quite free, also lowering the quality of its story and its script. In any case, it generated a good number of dolls, toys, parallel books and videogames, being equal or more important in terms of merchandising than its predecessor. Spielberg would produce new sequels but would never direct any.



