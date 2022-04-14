Sofía Vergara moves her rear in tight sports leggings while doing cardio

Sofía Vergara is one of the Latin actresses with the most international projection. The Colombian-born artist has made her way into the entertainment industry for her undoubted talent, her unique charisma, her beauty and striking figure.

Vergara knows how to attract the attention of her followers, always with the spontaneity that characterizes her, so she does not hesitate to share a little of her life with her followers.

This time the actress decided to share with her followers a bit of her training routine in the gym. However, what surprised her followers were her sensual movements.

49-year-old Sofia showed that she is still in good shape. The actress posed in front of the camera and did some cardio wearing sexy sports leggings that marked her toned rear.

In the story published on Instagram, it was noted how much fun the international actress has in her workouts, which are responsible for her spectacular figure that she has managed to maintain over the years.

The protagonist of the famous series “ModernFamily” is part of the jury of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, the most famous talent competition show in the world.

The actress also runs a successful business and recently spoke about the benefits learning to delegate has brought her life. “You can’t do everything alone and you have to surround yourself with people you trust to help you. Paying a salary is a form of investment, one that will allow you to gain time to do more things,” Vergara told Entertainment Tonight.

Despite all the work she luckily has, the artist doesn’t waste any opportunity to have fun. Recently, she published a photo with blue hair in the style of her compatriot Karol G of her and the networks went crazy. Vergara wore a small swimsuit that also showed her physical attributes.

Even as a judge on America’s Got Talent, he also has some fun times. He recently posted a video of himself having fun with his partner Howie Mandel, who is also a judge for the competition.