“Show me the money” (show me the money), today Jerry Maguire-Seduction and challenge

In 1996, Jerry Maguire, a film that took both critics and audiences by surprise, hit theaters. What had been promoted as a sports film ended up being a romantic comedy that left us endearing characters and an inspiring message.

Cameron Crowe, director of the film, took five years to finish the script. Tom Hanks was the protagonist that the director wanted, however, the actor rejected the role since he was 42 years old and there were some things in the script that did not convince Hanks, such as the situation of the marriage between the protagonists. In the end Tom Cruise ended up keeping the role and with one of the best performances of him.

In an interview with the director, he recalled how the casting of Cuba Gooding Jr. was. Cruise and Gooding had already worked together in “A Few Good Men, 1992″, and apparently they got along very well. For this reason they were happy to work together again. Both actors read the locker room scene and Gooding asked if he had to be naked in that scene. The director told him yes. Then Gooding dropped his pants and underwear and stood naked from the waist down. Aside from this, Cruise and Crowe were stunned and in fits of laughter as Gooding yelled at them, “We’re going to do this scene. I’m not afraid of anything.”

He convinced the director and kept the role. Still, the actor was too short for a football player. The director rewrote his character by depicting him as a gamer who was aware that he didn’t have the height for that game. It is seen that Cameron Crowe was not wrong, since he took the Oscar for best supporting actor. One of the great moments that the Oscar left us, one of the good ones, not one of the others, when the actor goes up to receive the statuette. Safety pin.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. said in an interview on a BBC program that his father talked more than he should have during the filming of “Jerry Maguire.” During the filming, Gooding’s father was invited to see how the actors did some scenes. Gooding introduced his father to Tom Cruise, but no one expected what he would do next. Introducing him to Cruise, he gave her a big hug and then said, “Now really, are you gay or not?” Gooding later called out his father for talking too much. Of course, he was not invited back to the shoot.

Renée Zellweger almost didn’t play Dorothy Boyd. Actress Connie Britton was the first to audition for the role. The director even told her that it was precisely what she was looking for. Britton met with Cruise in New York and they rehearsed various scenes for the film with other cast members. While she was doing these rehearsals, she heard the director say that they wanted to do the final test with another actress named Renée Zellweger. Britton even joked that she wouldn’t get the part because she was too tall.

The film cost $50 million to make and ended up grossing $270 million worldwide. An excellent figure for a romantic comedy.

In the end, Jerry Maguire accomplished what seemed impossible: bridging two genres and creating an exemplary look from both. While the world of competition gets a heart, the world of romance gets a new look. Perhaps the biggest step for a film that, according to Cameron, began with an almost casual sentence. What would happen if a loser fell in love with a dreamer?