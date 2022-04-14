Shirt with t-shirt or tank top, the cool outfit of spring

The classic shirt is worn open

No more buttons that close the fabric perfectly, up to the collar. Neither was the flawlessly ironed canvas. Fashion distorts the image of the shirt, abandoning the formal aesthetic, to go back in time. The looks you will find here echo the 90s showing a more versatile (and informal) use of the more classic men’s shirt.

Let’s start from the choice of the model, then from the wide fit and with the sleeves also a little long that cover the hands. It seems to be a garment stolen from the male wardrobe – the boyfriend, the brother or the father – recycled and adapted to female styling. The aesthetic plays with the layers thus putting on a t-shirt, a tank top or a bra.

To adopt this style is Kendall Jenner who interprets the trend with glamor: we move from the monochromatic sand-colored look – where the lingerie is in contrast – to the addition of a new layer, an elegant masculine jacket.

Kendall Jenner Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin

The look multi-layered was also adopted by Gigi Hadid who wore a caramel-colored corduroy shirt with a snug stretch tank top, while Alessandra Ambrosio opted for white to give greater lightness (the outfit is completed with bootcut jeans and thong sandals with heel). Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, is the queen of contemporary minimalism: basic garments, all black.

Hailey Bieber Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin

From tank top to sports bra

Finally, the sexiest fashion combo, shirt and sports bra. Once again the game of “layers” is a winner. Just button the garment and Emily Ratajkowski’s look is perfect for the day, even for going to the office, thanks to the white shirt paired with an over sized jacket. In the evening she becomes sexy thanks to that informal touch, showing off the black technical fabric bra coordinated with the high-waisted leather pants.

Bella Hadid is the emblem of casual wear: running sneakers, sweatpants, coordinated lingerie and a fluttering white maxi shirt, used in place of a sweatshirt or jacket. A fashion idea to try immediately, if you are looking for a cool and absolutely informal outfit.