She is not dazzled by Hollywood

Mexico City

As part of a movement Latin in Hollywoodwho has been seeking notoriety in the mecca of cinema for decades past, María Conchita Alonso declared that, to her liking, there are few who reach such levels within the industry, despite the fact that they are a majority in the United States.

For the actress and singer, the power Latin is higher than what is reflected in the awards to the best of cinema.

“Because we could be more there (in the ceremonies) in view of everyone,” he assured. “They are not enough for the number of Latinos that we are, not only in Hollywood or in the United States, but everywhere.

Perhaps because of everything we are experiencing, I don’t like to travel, something that fascinated me was being on a plane and going from here to there, and everywhere, and the only thing I don’t like about this next tour that I will do with GranDiosas is going to airports makes me anxious”. María Conchita Alonso, Actress and singer

TO SING

María Conchita, who will join the show of the Great Goddesses on May 6 at the Monterrey Arena and on April 29 at the CDMX Arena, assured that she is no longer dazzled by the red carpets of this type of event that capture the attention of around the world, nor attend the lavish parties that take place after the Oscar ceremony.

“Next… I already enjoyed it, I lived it, I enjoyed it, I didn’t know many things that I know now in the industry, that’s why I’m already calm,” he said.

“You know what, we lived in the best time before this crap (Covid) exploded in the whole world. I enjoyed it, I enjoyed it, we hung out, oh no, it was wonderful!”

MEMBER OF THE ACADEMY

The Venezuelan nationalized Cuban said she was a member of the Academy.

“But this year I didn’t want to vote because I didn’t feel like watching movies. I only saw about three. I decided not to vote because you have to be fair.

“It is an injustice to vote for those that people always vote for, for the same as always, for the most part, and respect, time is not given to other productions or not so new artists, but who have not been recognized.”

The actress, who came to Hollywood Before Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek or Sofía Vergara, she assured that being part of big productions no longer keeps her awake at night.

“So, if there are good movies that they offer me, go ahead, but I won’t do something just to do it,” added the actress who made her film debut with the film Fear City (1984), alongside Tom Berenger.