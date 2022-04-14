Shawn Mendes is inspired by Camila Cabello for his new song “When you’re gone”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have excited fans with a possible reconciliation. After the unexpected breakup in November 2021, both artists confirmed their breakup by mutual agreement, but their new musical projects reveal that they have not completely forgotten their romance.

Mendes released his single “When you’re gone”, which he admitted is inspired by his relationship with the artist of Cuban origin. “I think it’s really like I’m processing a breakup, processing the loss of someone who was a big part of my world, and I’m just trying to be honest and real with people, because the only way I’m going to connect is if I’m being real. myself,” he told the Associated Press.

When asked about interpreting such a personal song and controlling emotions, the Grammy winner replied: “I wish I could say I have control over it, but sometimes you get caught up and sometimes you come out of yourself. Nobody really has control over those things, ”he exclaimed exclusively for the news agency.

Camila Cabello, with whom she had a two-year relationship, almost simultaneously presented her album “Familia”, apparently full of references to her ex-boyfriend. The former member of Fifth Harmony, referred to this production as the most “faithful” to who she really is. “Compared to all of my previous albums, I think I’m in a better, more grounded, more complete space,” she told Reuters, as quoted by US Weekly.

The protagonist of Cinderella, has three solo albums. Her previous album “Romance” was released in 2019 when she was still together with Mendes. “I want more, we want more, but honestly we’re in our 20s. Being in love is exhausting, it wears you out, we can’t even go to the studio, we’re trying to calm down,” the artist told Capital FM.

After the unexpected breakup, both published a brief statement on social networks. “Hey guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but our love for each other as people is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future”, they expressed along with emojis of hearts.