Seven short series to marathon over the weekend (with nothing to do with Easter)

At the gates of the premiere of its third season (Sunday the 24th on HBO Max and HBO), the holidays may be a good time to look at the story led by Bill Hader for the first time. Discharged marine infant and transformed into hitman, the protagonist tries to turn to acting, with results that could not be further from what was planned. In the new cycle, the plot promises to twist with a question that advances the synopsis: “what does his own psyche have that led him to become a murderer in the first place?” Its 16 previous chapters – all half an hour long – are available on the platform.

One of the revelations of the last year. Co-created by Taika Waititi (JojoRabbit), this comedy revolves around a group of friends on a native reservation in Oklahoma who dream of moving to California. They are still dealing with the duel of the death of one of them, when they must face the arrival of a foreign gang. The viewer can enter through the striking tribute to Tarantino and his memorable street dogsbut there are other rewards along the way, starting with its provocative reflection on the treatment of cinema and series to the native communities of the US It has already been renewed for a second cycle.

A new example of the “Netflix effect”: five years after its debut, this BBC series skyrocketed in popularity since its arrival on the platform. The eight episodes that make up its first season – the second is still being put together – draw a visceral landscape: James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy) got lost after traveling to Africa and no trace of him was reported for ten years, but in 1814, as a dead man returning from the dead, reappears in London. The creators of him were Hardy himself, his father, the writer Chips Hardy, and Steven Knight, the brain of Peaky Blindersand produced by Ridley Scott.

Amanda Seyfried is a fixed name in the forecasts of the next Emmy thanks to her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of Theranos, a company that promised to change health forever. Brilliant student and entrepreneur, her jump ended up being a fraud that today has her risking up to 20 years in prison. The series reconstructs her rise with nerve and nuance, standing as one of the best recent portraits of a real-life scandal. It has just finished airing, so its eight chapters are in the platform’s catalog.

The list of guests is a luxury: Paul McCartney, Gary Numan, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), Santigold, among other names, are some of the illustrious people summoned by the British Mark Ronson to talk about very specific to popular music. In six half-hour episodes that fly by, the producer of back to black studies synthesizers, auto tune and distortion, putting together a documentary series that is highly recommended for scholars and neophytes alike.

Riz Ahmed lives a brilliant present thanks to his role in the film Sound of metal Y The long goodbye, the short that he starred in and produced and that made him win the Oscar at the last ceremony. But before that, in 2016, she starred in this superb eight-episode thriller in which she plays a young man of Pakistani origin who is accused of having killed a woman in a brutal crime in New York (for which he rightly won an Emmy). He is joined by the equally impressive John Turturro, Michael K. Williams and Bill Camp, and the result is some of the best fiction HBO has produced in the last decade.

It is true that Bob Odenkirk will always be associated with Saul Goodman, the character he begins to say goodbye to in the coming days with the launch of the last season of Better Call Saul. However, this inventive animated series in which she plays one of the main roles should not be skipped. The interpreter assumes the role of the dead father of the protagonist, Alma, a young woman who acquires the ability to manipulate and travel through time after suffering a car accident. After launching its first eight episodes in 2019 –half an hour long–, she returns with a new batch on Friday the 29th.