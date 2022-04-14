Selena Gomez’s manicure for a more elegant look

Selena Gomez (29) always has new beauty trends on her radar and imposes them from her social networks. As in one of her last posts on Instagram where she shows her manicure dark green color

As one of the new and most powerful showcases, fashion trends find a young audience, thirsty for inspiration, admiring these celebrities, always attentive to what is worn. For this reason, we bring the focus closer to this American singer who knew how to make herself adored by the public and always delight us with a fresh, authentic and elegant look.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker