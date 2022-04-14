Selena Gómez: Does the singer of Mexican descent know how to speak Spanish?

actress and singer Selena Gomez He has accumulated a millionaire fortune throughout his career, since he began to reap success at the age of 10 when he participated in the children’s program “Barney and his friends”.

The famous woman has collaborated in advertising campaigns where she is heard pronouncing words in Spanish, such as the one corresponding to a famous shampoo.

“It damages the hair a lot, right?”, You can hear the interpreter of hits like “Ice cream”, “Love you like a love song” and “Lose you to love me”.

The protagonist of the series “Wizards of Waverly Place” is the daughter of a Mexican named Ricardo Joel Gómez, although he moved away from her and her mother several years ago.

This is how the artist grew up only with her mother: Mandy Teefey. She took care of her upbringing and supported her despite the fact that she often went through economic difficulties.

The girl used to suffer from the separation of her parents, as well as blame her mother for what happened. Some time later she was repentant, as she recognized that her attitude was not the best in the face of the crisis.

Does Selena Gomez actually know how to speak Spanish fluently?

Although Selena Gomez He is of Mexican descent and has pronounced some words in Spanish, the truth is that he does not completely master the language.

The 29-year-old woman confessed that she understands the language, but is not very adept at reproducing it because she learned to speak English from a young age.

The young producer and composer does not have much contact with Mexico, as she was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, and developed her entire career in the neighboring country.

Selena Gomez makes some attempts to speak in Spanish when requested and, although we do not know if she is proud of her Mexican roots, we could say that she never refuses to recognize her ancestry.