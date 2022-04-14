Scientific company will seek to create the extinct woolly mammoth

United States.- Have you ever imagined the mammoths back on Earth? A group of scientists and entrepreneurs aim to create thousands of woolly mammoths and take them to Siberia under the theory that they are the solution to the climate crisis that plagues the area’s tundra.

The new company, called Colossal, is specialized in bioscience and genetics so its purpose is to genetically resurrect the woolly mammoth through the mutation of the DNA of the elephants, it is intended to add genes for mammoth traits such as dense hair and thick fat to resist cold, with which they hope to produce embryos of these elephants mammoth-like creatures within a few years and ultimately produce entire populations of animals.

The research is led by George Church, a biologist at Harvard Medical School who for eight years has led a small team of moonlighting researchers developing the tools to revive mammoths.

The initial funding is $15 million for research and experiments, which will be overseen by former researcher in Dr. Church’s lab, Eriona Hysolli.

Biologist George Church unearthed remains of woolly mammoth in Siberia

Despite the good intentions in the initial experiment to bring the mammoths to life, many scientists and researchers are skeptical, this due to the hundreds of problems that it will bring both in ethical and climatological questions.

The idea came about in 2013 when researchers were learning how to reconstruct the genomes of extinct species based on DNA fragments recovered from fossils, so it was possible to identify the genetic differences that distinguish ancient species from their modern cousins, and begin to discover how. those differences in DNA produced differences in their bodies.

Analyzing the genomes of woolly mammoths collected from fossils, Dr Hysolli and her colleagues zeroed in on 60 genes that their experiments suggest are important for distinctive mammoth traits such as hair, blubber and a distinct skull. vaulted woolly mammoth.

Would mammoths help the environment?

According to Dr. Church, the Siberian and North American tundra, where animals once grazed, is rapidly warming and releasing carbon dioxide so “mammoths are hypothetically a solution to this.”

Currently, the tundra is dominated by moss, contrary to when woolly mammoths lived, since the area was grassland because these animals maintained by breaking up moss, felling trees and fertilizing with their droppings.

The doctor assured that the restored prairie would prevent the soil from melting and eroding, and could even block heat-trapping carbon dioxide.

How will the experiment be carried out?

Among the options to assertively meet the goal, it is necessary to create an elephant embryo with its genome modified to resemble an ancient mammoth. To do this, scientists will need to remove the DNA from an elephant egg and replace it with DNA resembling a mammoth.

Another of them was devised under the implantation of embryos in surrogate elephants, but building a herd would not be practical, since it would need many substitutes.

Ultimately, the idea that was accepted was to create an artificial mammoth uterus lined with uterine tissue grown from stem cells.

This type of action has already been carried out in the past, it was at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where researchers developed a sealed bag that can support a fetal lamb for four weeks, for example.

Other opinions

For her part, Heather Bushman, a philosopher at the London School of Economics, said that in species such as elephants, mother and child have very strong bonds for a long time, so “Once there’s a little mammoth or two on the ground, who makes sure they’re being taken care of?”

Meanwhile, Dr. Shapiro of UC Santa Cruz commented that the best way to use that technology would be to help species that are in danger of extinction but have not yet become extinct, by equipping them with genes for resistance to a pathogen, he said. Other species could be enriched with genes to better tolerate the heat and drought caused by climate change.