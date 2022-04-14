Schizophrenia patient injured herself in the face; she did not accept medical attention

Durango, Dgo.- A woman with a chronic mental health condition injured herself in an episode of her illness; Although according to witnesses her wound was considerable, she did not agree to be treated by medical personnel.

It was shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when residents of Begonias Street, in the Las Palmas neighborhood, called the emergency number to ask for support, since a woman was injured on the street.

Upon arrival, the officers confirmed that there was a woman named Silvia, 36 years old, with her face covered in blood, and in a state of alteration consistent with schizophrenia.

The elements tried to protect her to wait for the Mexican Red Cross and for her to be treated, but she did not accept it and left the site despite the agents’ insistence.

According to neighbors, the woman has caused several injuries every time she suffers from hallucinations. As she expresses herself, she has spiders on her face, which leads her to injure herself.

They also stated that the patient is homeless, so the address of any of her relatives is unknown.