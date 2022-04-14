Sandra Bullock is clear on who Wolverine should be

Actress Sandra Bullock enters Marvel’s most interesting debate and chooses the new Wolverine.

Since Hugh Jackman left the role of Wolverines with the movie Logan (2017), all the fans are waiting for another actor to be chosen to play the beloved mutant. Now, in a recent interview promoting the film The lost Citythe actress Sandra Bullock reveals that Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) is the perfect choice.

People of Wolverine, can you please choose him? Just do it. Stop tiptoeing and people asking at press screenings. Just pick the man.”

The truth is that for some time, in all the interviews that appear Daniel Radcliffe they ask the same thing. The actor always seems excited, although he says that none of Marvel has never spoken with him and that is something that has come out of the fans. But it is clear that it does not look anything like Hugh Jackman and would offer a totally different version of Wolverines which we are used to seeing in the cinema. Would he be the actor you would pick to reboot the clawed mutant? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Nor should we forget that Sandra Bullock She has been associated with characters from Marvel Y DC Comicsbut it seems that for now they have not been able to convince her.

What is your new movie about?

The lost City is starring Loretta (Sandra Bullock) a very successful writer of romance novels but who has a very lonely life. She is on tour promoting her new book when she suffers an attempted kidnapping and ends up with her cover model lost in the jungle.

Without a doubt, the best thing about the film is the great cast, since together with Sandra Bullockis it so Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison Y Bowen-Yang.

The movie The Lost City is now available in theaters.