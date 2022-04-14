Sam Asghari on the pregnancy of Britney Spears – El Financiero

A few months ago, Britney Spears testified in court As part of his fight to get rid of the guardianship that her father Jamie Spears exercised over her since 2008 that she was not allowed to remove her IUD as part of a personal decision to have children with her partner Sam Asghariwith whom he was engaged in marriage in September 2021 after almost five years of romantic relationship.

Recently, the singer of ‘Toxic’ announced through her social networks that the changes in her body are due to her third pregnancy, which she confirmed with a test. Now it is her partner who broke the silence by assuring that they had planned to enlarge the family (she shares two children with Kevin Federline) long before a judge determined Spears’ freedom.

“Yes, I mean, this should have happened three years agoto be honest with you. When you’re in a relationship with someone you’re really in love with, you want to recreate. And this is something I want to do,” the 28-year-old actor told BBC Persian via Page Six.

Sam and Britney’s relationship

Both of them they met in 2016 after Asghari was part of the ‘Slumber Party’ video. Since then, the young man has kept a low profile in support of the “pop princess”, although he did not avoid referring to his legal process.

“I can only speak about my reaction and It was great to see how everyone was supportive and the whole world was engaged in a way.. I think people relate, in terms of all these divisions that we have and not just in this country but globally. But I think that people also like to join in some way“, he claimed.

After the news was released, both expressed their happiness, so the model also dedicated a post to share his emotions. “Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It’s the most important job I’ll ever do”, he wrote while Spears has dedicated herself to modeling clothes before her belly started to grow.