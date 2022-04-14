Salami flavored with Jennifer Lawrence? This company is developing it

We haven’t gone crazy. And no, it’s not a remake from Soylent Green. There is a real company that is working on manufacture any type of meat or sausages with Hollywood celebrity flavors, and although it doesn’t make sense -just like a bologna mask doesn’t-, it looks like it will be one of the most interesting businesses of tomorrow. so you think Bitelabsa lab-grown meat company that claims to have found the gold mine of marketing the so-called celebrity meat. Taking into account the drop in prices for laboratory meat, Is it possible to eat a sausage sandwich flavored with Taylor Swift?

Salami flavored with Henry Cavill: the future will always surprise us

Bitelabs is a company that manufactures sausages and artisanal salami from meat that has been grown in a laboratory through different samples of fabrics extracted from different celebrities. As explained in IFL Science Y Gizmodo, it is a real company that is already working on a food concept that is as strange as it is attractive to certain types of consumers. However, to this day, when the production of in vitro meat is close to becoming a reality for millions of people, business possibilities begin to exist.







This company, which is entrenched in the production of highly controllable meat without the animal cruelty, waste and environmental impacts of industrial agriculture, tries to differentiate itself from other companies by building products based on celebrities. This meat is designed based on “collecting satellite cells of celebrities and then turn them into salami” or any other type of sausage they can think of. A sausage flavored with Henry Cavill? S. Jennifer Lawrence-style salami? also. Bitelabs has started a campaign through social networks that tries to get users to choose their favorite celebrities in order to turn them into sausages.

“ The flavor of celebrity salami is achieved by mixing cells extracted from tissues donated by celebrities

Bitelabs has granted interviews to media such as slate Y Viceand although many have raised their hands to their heads with the idea and the methods, they affirm that it is a way of consuming meat cruelty-free with a new commercial touch that makes its consumption more attractive. “To develop celebrity meat, we are working with a group of biological engineers and food designersmost of whom have requested to remain anonymous due to the controversial nature of the product”, they begin in statements collected by the aforementioned portal. “We have obtained some answers from the people who offer us biopsies, but nobody at the level of our Big 4 yet”, they remark.







Namely, They already have celebrities and personalities who have given their cells to explore commercial possibilities with this type of product. and it seems there are more on the way. Although there is still a long way to go and it is not easy for it to reach the consumer market. “Most of the responses have been very positive, but of course some people are a bit uncomfortable with the idea of ​​Bitelabs, but it will be a matter of time until we can push the boundaries of technology and society,” they concluded. Jennifer Lawrence will be one of the first potential flavors or recipes, which will result in a mixed pork salami. However, there are several ethical and legal problems. Will these celebrities let their cells be grown into sausages by being mass produced and distributed? What danger is there when human cells are included in a consumer product?

Many believe that it is still a lot of talk and that, given the inactivity of the company in recent months, everything has fallen on deaf ears and that for now, there will be no similar product. But given the rise of artificial meat and the way the market always surprises us with strange foods or flavors, there are no doors to close.