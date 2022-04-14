Ryan Gosling to star alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie movie

The world of cinema is about to give us another live action of a pop culture icon, it is the Barbie movie that will have Margot Robbie as the protagonist and today it is known that it will be accompanied by Ryan Gosling.

It may interest you:

The information came to light through the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter.

Journalist graduated from the Carlos Septién García School of Journalism in Mexico and with 17 years of experience. He is a lover of travel and the stories that emanate from them. A good book, a good movie… More from Daniel González

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker