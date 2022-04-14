Ryan Gosling, the heartthrob who continues to draw sighs

We are halfway through the week! You know what it means? That officially there is less for rest and for a long weekend. But also because in FMDOS our section arrives Min of the Day

That’s how it is! We arrived with our batteries fully charged to tell you some curious facts about this week’s heartthrob.

But the million dollar question is who is our new Min of the Day? Well, nothing more and nothing less than the actor Ryan Gosling.

Full name: Ryan Thomas Gosling. Birthday: November 12, 1980. Age: 41 years. Place of birth: London, Canada.

Guy of the Day: Ryan Gosling

And as we told you above, on the radio of the two, we leave you with some curious facts about actor Ryan Gosling, our new Mino of the Day.

Did you know it was a Disney boy? Ryan Gosling became known on television, thanks to The Mickey Mouse Club, a space that Walt Disney created in 1955 and that lasted until 1996. In fact, in this place he shared with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. He lived for a time with Justin Timberlake and his family. Aside from being an accomplished actor, Ryan Gosling He is a jazz guitarist. In fact, the greatest exponent of him is Chet Baker. With the film that achieved the greatest success was with The Notebook or also known as Diario de una Pasión in Spanish. On the other hand, we tell you that Ryan Gosling also knows how to play the piano. The actor learned for the movie La La Land, where he shares the screen with actress Emma Stone. Although he is an accomplished Hollywood actor, Ryan Gosling has turned down several major roles in his race. For example in movies like Fifty Shades of Grey, Doctor Strange, The Lovely Bones and Beauty and the Beast (the live action).

