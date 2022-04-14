Romeo Santos will debut as a producer on a film for Amazon Studios – El Financiero

Miami.- The bachata performer Romeo Santos debuts in film executive production with never look back (Never see back), adaptation of the 2019 novel of the same name by the writer Lilliam Rivera and which will be produced by Amazon Studiosinformed this Wednesday the representative office of the American artist.

Who will Romeo Santos work with as a film producer?

Santos and Artie Pabon will be executive producers and musical supervisors of this project, hand in hand with their production company Chimby Filmswhile the so-called “King of Bachata” will make one of his original compositions available to the film.

The film will be produced by Amazon Studios and 3Pas Studios, the company of the Mexican Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, and will be directed by Zetna Fuentes, who has been behind the scenes in several episodes of the HBO series, The gilded age.

What will ‘Never Look Back’, the film produced by Romeo Santos, be about?

The feature film, which has a budget of more than 40 million dollars, is defined as “a modern version of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.”

“Now set in The Bronx (New York) with a multicultural cast and a soundtrack full of bachata, reggaeton, salsa and hip-hop, the film is a mix of genres: fantasy, horror and romance”, according to a press release.

The project is not the first foray into the cinema of the bachatero, who had its Hollywood debut with the seventh installment of the franchise fast and furiousalongside Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson.

The singer-songwriter released his second live album last year, Utopia live from MetLife Stadiumwhich recorded the concert he offered at this New Jersey stadium in 2019.

Santos has been a key figure in the popularization of bachata internationally, taking songs to the top of the Billboard Latin charts and charts in Europe.