Roar: the protagonists of the series that crosses Black Mirror with True Detective talk about the surrealism of a fiction that will not go unnoticed

While helping her oldest son pack for college, a mother breaks down thinking about the many implications of her departure. The nest will not be empty: her youngest child still remains there with all her innocence, his beautiful naivety. However, that woman can’t stand, even if she doesn’t show it, dealing with the past, letting experiences naturally become memories.

Therefore, when she herself decides to undertake a roadtrip with his mother, who suffers from dementia, the situation becomes untenable. One afternoon, he takes a photo album from his childhood, smiles when he sees that postcard of a day at the beach with his parents, grabs it tightly in his hands, places it on his chest… and eats it. That action transports her directly to that idyllic day, when she was still a child and there was nothing to worry about. The power of evasion is so great that by the time she finishes her story, there are no more undigested images or memories to relive. She devoured them all.

Nicole Kidman stars in “The Woman Who Ate Photographs” [”La mujer que comía fotografías”]one of the eight episodes of Roar, the new fiction AppleTV+ which opens this Friday and was conceived by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the creators of the brilliant GLOW . Based on the stories of the Irish Cecelia Ahern, who also produces the series with Kidman, this anthology series is based on a feminist perspective typical of its showrunners and, at the same time, has nods to productions such as BlackMirror Y True Detective, ya films like rosemary’s baby and the most recent The Babadook Y beautiful revenge.

Indeed, each episode is a Pandora’s box, always with a woman at the center and a fantastic component that, without exception, operates as a MacGuffin to allude to feminine problems, from the pressure to find a partner and the fears that come with motherhood to gender violence, among others.

Judy Davis and Nicole Kidman in Roar, the new Apple TV + AppleTV+

Flahive and Mensch had already demonstrated with GLOW her interest in exploring, in short episodes, the experiences of women of different ages, backgrounds and interests. In Roar they repeat the formula but, in relation to the material they take as inspiration, they are more narratively and stylistically daring. The roar of its central characters, which can be interpreted as a cry of rebellion against the world, is the cry of the showrunners, who put under the same umbrella various daily struggles that implore liberation, whether eating a photo or maintaining a bond with a duck. Those cathartic instruments are the ace up the sleeve of fiction.

“When we read Cecelia’s book, Carly and I had the same reaction, we felt it as something unique,” says Flahive in a press conference via Zoom in which LA NACION participated. “Stories opened up a world of possibilities, we could take them and make them our own, give them a twist, we had the idea of include magical realism and surreal elements and that is why it was very important that each actress give herself to that tone, we had to establish a very strong bond of trust with them, and we were very lucky in that aspect”, she remarks.

Merritt Wever, in one of the best episodes of Roar

Roar features performances by Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie Y Betty Gilpin (a fundamental piece of GLOW), Fivel Stewart, Issa Rae and Meera Syal, the stars of their unique episodes. “Each chapter has a different influence,” says Flahive. “That’s why the most complex thing was to find the balance so that the series is also somewhat homogeneous, beyond the fact that the references, in many cinematographic cases, come from contrasting worlds,” he adds. Fivel Stewart, star of “The Girl Who Loved Horses” [”La chica que amaba los caballos”], prepares the viewer for the surreal edges. “The chapters play with the ridiculous, trusting that whoever sees them can find the hidden meanings, the metaphors,” the young woman highlights about the tone of the fiction.

Cynthia Erivo ratifies her versatility with her role in fiction AppleTV+

In “The Woman Who Found Bite Marks On Her Skin” [”La mujer que encontró marcas de mordidas en su piel”], Cynthia Erivo ratifies her versatility in an extraordinary episode in which we find the actress showing another facet, far removed from the world of biopics and figures like Harriet Tubman and Arteha Franklin. In Roar, the artist is Ambia, a woman who becomes a mother for the second time and tries to balance that personal reality with her work reality, one in which she aspires to break the famous glass ceiling in a company monopolized by male executives. The fear of losing her job at the hands of one of them turns her into workaholics and that addiction keeps her away from her family. The result? Her body begins to fill with marks, as if she had been bitten by that child who claims her with her crying.

In dialogue with LA NACION, Erivo described her episode as “wild” in its way of recording the juggling that woman must do in order to enjoy everything at the same time, without feeling guilty or being forced to sacrifice desires along the way.

Betty Gilpin, another of the GLOW figures to return to work with its creators

“I liked the concept of Roar, how do you take those thoughts that I also have and about which I talk and then give them a physical manifestation, to show us how strange these dilemmas are”, explains the actress and adds: “I hope that the series promotes debates about these situations, I want to be part of that, so that we can begin to see certain topics in a different way”. In the case of Merritt Wever, the actress who was already familiar with Flahive’s writing style from the series Nurse Jackie, commands the most complex episode, not only in terms of tone but also in terms of theme, and she succeeds thanks to that enormous talent she has for giving her characters a verisimilitude that we blindly surrender to.

Wever plays a woman whose life is put on hold after the death of her father, and who is indirectly pressured by her sister to start a family. Tired of feeling that being single at 30 enables a critical view of her surroundings, she finds the only figure in a park who does not judge her, and that is how the conversations between the two arise. The delusion of the premise is countered by the in crescendo of that unusual bond, a parable about gender violence extremely harsh, even in the most grotesque passages.

“I was attracted to enter a fantastic world, with extraordinary circumstances and, within that unreality, to do work that was real enough”, tells the Emmy-winning actress at the press conference. “There is a tension that is generated between the episodes that is masterfully handled,” she stresses.

Merritt Wever in Roar AppleTV+

About that tension Alison Brie puts Becky’s body in “The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder” [”La mujer que resolvió su propio asesinato”]a chapter where references to True Detective are inescapable -Hugh Dancy performs a great parody of the character of Matthew McConaughey-, as well as the connection with beautiful revenge, the black humor film by Emerald Fennell in which Brie and Chris Lowell, another fetish actor of the directors, were part. In the episode, this woman who is stuck in a pattern of codependency with her partners, chooses to go camping, with the aim of doing something alone and rethinking her life. Over there She is murdered and it will be her ghost who must investigate who was responsible, given the ineffectiveness of the detectives.

Alison Brie, Chris Lowell, and Hugh Dancy, in the True Detective parody episode Ali Goldstein – Apple TV +

“The tone of the series is very original, I had never worked on it, and due to its anthological nature, it can reach different places. The same thing happened in GLOW: Carly and Liz encouraged us to work within different genres, even in my own episode, we managed to show moments of comedy, horror, and drama, with deep meaning. I admire the commitment that was made when telling stories about female experiences.”

In dialogue with LA NACION, Brie says that the book also had an immediate impact on her.

-What impression did Cecelia’s work leave on you?

-Oh, I love the book, it’s fantastic, it’s incredibly digestible, the stories are short, they are between three and twelve pages, and yet they generate a great impact, they are concrete and fun, and they shed light on the female experience in the world. There is also a lot of optimism, which I love, there is a lot of self-discovery of fears and anxieties. It is a very entertaining read, I feel that I connected a lot with each story, even with those of women who are very different from me.

One of the achievements of Roar it is, precisely, that the story of a woman can be interwoven with that of others, who are going through conflicts that have more in common than they seem. As Flahive explains it, “Each episode shows a woman trying to find her voice, trying to find a way to be seen and heard, and that’s what we decided to set our sights on.”