Rihanna recounted how A $ AP Rocky got out of the friend zone and became her boyfriend

There friend’s rule it can be broken and Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky they are the proof!

The two artists are peers – she is already 34 as he turns them in October – and were BFFs and collaborators for nearly a decade before becoming a couple in 2020.

Now RiRi explained on the pages of Vogue how love was born from friendship, warning that it was an exception because: “People don’t get out of the friend zone easily with me“.

But A $ AP did it and convict was on a bus trip from Los Angeles to New York in the summer of two years ago: “I cooked our food on this cheap grill that I bought from Walmart (American supermarket). I still have it. It works great“.

“It became my family at that time – he added, referring to the lockdown period – I love simple things but also great adventures. There are no pretentious nonsense like my brand and your brand, it’s just us who live. I feel I can go through every part of life by his side“.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky – getty images

In the 2020 Christmas holidays, they were photographed together with Barbadosfor what had been the first sighting after rumors about the new couple alert.

In the interview, Rihanna explained that A $ AP Rocky had his mom’s approval during the holiday: “My mom can read people well. She first she watches them and then she moves slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys I’ve dated who wouldn’t even look in the face right now. But she was fascinated by him from the very beginning“.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is known to have been born in Barbados, but also the father of Rakim Athelaston Mayers (A $ AP Rocky’s real name): “We were going home, we are going home. Seeing him in a space where he imagined his dad as a boy, walking in the same streets his dad walked, eating the food his dad ate, was really moving.“.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky soon they will become parents And Vogue asked the star if they had planned to have a child: “Scheduled? I wouldn’t say planned. But we certainly didn’t plan against it. I don’t know when to ovulate or something. We just enjoyed it. And then she was there on the test. I wasted no time. I called him and showed him. The next morning I went to the doctor and so our journey began “.







Confirmation of the romance came in May 2021, when A $ AP Rocky had defined Rihanna “the love of my life“. They have debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021.

Singer revealed she was pregnant at the end of last January.

ph: geetty images





















