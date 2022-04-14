Revelations from Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo’s veto on Conte and Zidane’s name … thrown there just for him

The Red Devils kept Solskjaer as long as it was possible, but when they sacked him, Conte was no longer available. So United have not been able to take the opportunity. Or maybe they didn’t want to? Much of this story relates to …

When Manchester United began to stutter at the beginning of the season, despite CR7’s return in style, one of the most popular names to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was Antonio Conte. The Lecce coach was free and his profile seemed the right one to bring back to Old Trafford that desire to win that seems to have been lost in recent years. The Red Devils, however, wasted time, confirming the Norwegian as long as it was possible. When he was sacked, Conte was no longer available, as he signed an 18-month contract with Tottenham. So United have not been able to take the opportunity. Or maybe they didn’t want to?

COUNT AND ZIDANE – According to what the Manchester Evening News, the right answer is number two and its origin has a name, a surname … and a number. The city newspaper says that it was Cristiano Ronaldo who vetoed Conte’s arrival, because he hoped that in the end sitting on the bench at Old Trafford would be an old friend of him: Zinedine Zidane. But from the story that emerges from England, there was never the possibility that Zizou would take over United, at least not in the race. His name would have been included among the possible candidates to try to meet the will of CR7, who together with the French coach wrote the history of Real Madrid by winning three consecutive Champions League, all as protagonists.

AND NOW? – But Zidane or not, Ronaldo’s doubts about Conte were reported to the management and added to those that some of those behind the desk already had. The profile of the former Juventus and Inter coach seemed to clash with the identity of United and far from that tradition that has been created in almost thirty years of Ferguson management. So in the end the former head coach has married to Tottenham, Zidane has not gone to United and now at Old Trafford there is Ralf Rangnick, interim coach, waiting for a definitive solution in the summer. The name of the chosen one should be that of Erik Ten Hag. If it weren’t for the fact that, explains the MEN, the team answered precisely when asked that they would have preferred Mauricio Pochettino. And Ronaldo, what will he have said? After all, his opinion counts more than anything.

April 14, 2022 (change April 14, 2022 | 09:52)

