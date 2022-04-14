Reese Witherspoon sells her house for $25 million…

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have put up for sale their 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Brentwood, California, a spectacular mansion they bought just two years ago. The reason for such an early sale? The truth is that we don’t know it… but the fact that they paid 16 million dollars for it in 2020 and now its sale price is 25 million may have something to do with it, if they finally sell it without having to lower the price they will be able to say who made a magnificent investment in 2020 whose profits were reaped only two years later.

Beyond the reasons and non-reasons of the Witherspoon-Toth marriage, the truth is that there is nothing but to put in the house: in addition to having 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, which not only allows guests to have guests without realizing it, but also to keep the distances in case of a family fight, it has its own swimming pool, SPA, a kitchen area and outside bar with barbecue and absolute privacy thanks to the gardens that surround the house.

In addition, the house has been recently renovated and its finishes, especially with regard to the carpentry, have been custom designed; the entry features a movie staircase and an imposing presence finished in black and white marble with limestone tiles and steel and brass handrails; Among the interior spaces, the office and also the multimedia room, the chef-style kitchen and the dressing rooms of the largest bedrooms stand out.