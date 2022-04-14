Real estate, another important source of income for actor Mark Wahlberg

In 2009, Mark Wahlberg bought a house for $10 million. He is now selling it for 87.5 million. The operation represents almost nine times what he paid at the time. The announcement of the sale has captured everyone’s attention, as it indicates that the actor, who has had a wide variety of roles in films such as Boogie Nights, The Departed and Ted, is now playing the role of a real estate mogul. This time, in real life.

The 30,000 square meter house has 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and has a wine cellar and home theater. In addition to that, it has beautiful gardens, a five-hole golf course, an ice-skating rink, a tennis court, and a guest house. The megamansion is located in the influential North Beverly Park neighborhood and was designed by Richard Landry, nicknamed the King of Megamansions.

Whoever buys the property will be a neighbor of Denzel Washington, Justin Bieber, Eddie Murphy and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Everyone thinks that the actor will sell it without discounts, because the way things are in the United States, houses have had a huge price increase since the pandemic. The actor would take advantage of that situation and, if successful, Wahlberg – who lives on that property with his wife, Rhea Durham, and his children – will do the largest business ever recorded in that area of ​​Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Lynn Lopez is an American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer, and businesswoman. – Photo: Getty Images

Before the rumors began, Jennifer Lopez, through her On the JLo news email, confirmed that Ben Affleck had proposed to her and that means the actress received a new diamond ring. If you take into account that Lopez already has seven commitments, and only three weddings, this one had to be very special.

And, indeed, it is an 8.5-carat green diamond that, according to experts in the field, is not treated to obtain that color, but would be a natural stone. The price would be between 5 and 7 million dollars. Therefore, it is believed that the couple would have been looking for the stone for a long time before buying it. In addition to the jewel, attention was focused on whether this time Lopez and Affleck will marry.

Already in 2003 they had been engaged, but then they separated and went their separate ways: Jennifer married Mark Anthony, with whom she had a pair of twins; while Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2004, with whom he had three children, and divorced her in 2014. In 2021, Ben and JLo met again and, as the saying goes, “where there was fire, ashes remain”.

Love was reborn. “It was a surprise for both of us,” confirmed the actress in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Apparently there will be marriage. “They both want their wedding to be a declaration of love for their family and friends.”, said a source close to them. There is no date for now, but they say that the couple is already looking for a house for when they are husband and wife.

Aubrey Drake Graham, known simply as Drake, is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. – Photo: Getty Images

Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift won a not very honorable contest. A scientific study revealed that 60 percent of successful songs refer to cigarettes, alcohol and other psychoactive substances. The study was made with the list of musical successes between 2014 and 2020, and sought to see which songs showed legal or illegal psychoactive substances in their record works.

The winner was the Canadian rapper Drake, who appears in his videos with up to five harmful substances: alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and shisha. Second place went to Maroon 5. While Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj were tied for third place with references to alcohol and tobacco use. The authors of the work are scientists from the New York University School of Medicine, and criticized the musicians because “they know that young people try to emulate their idols.”