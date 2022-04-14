Presidential lobbying. – Counter-Reply – News

The 763 constitutional reforms that our fundamental rule of 1917 has undergone shows that presidential lobbying before parliamentary bodies is especially intense when it comes to this type of modification.

This practice is not exclusive to Mexican constitutionalism, but we can find it, for example, in one of the most interesting passages in the constitutional history of the United States of America. As has been sufficiently explored, in 1862 President Lincoln decided that the emancipation of slavery would be decreed in any state in which the rebellion against the Union did not end before January 1863. Thus, with the first day of January 1863, The Presidential Emancipation Proclamation was declared, changing the legal status of more than three and a half million enslaved African Americans in the designated areas of the South from slave to free.

This decision by President Lincoln, as expected, encountered significant resistance in the General Congress of the United States, so for some time the measure only had the character of an executive decree, but not a federal law.

In 1865, at the twilight of the civil war, President Lincoln wanted his emancipation proclamation not to be subject to the objections of pro-slavery congressmen, so he began lobbying hard to pass the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution. in January of that same year, which decreed the abolition of slavery throughout the country, guaranteeing that slaves who had already been freed would not be enslaved again.

In the midst of this political battle, constitutional history narrates that in a final meeting with his cabinet, which had informed the president about the difficulties in reaching the necessary votes to approve the constitutional addition with the vote of two thirds of the congressmen , President Lincoln demanded that a board be drawn up with the names of the dissidents, identifying what their strengths and weaknesses were, in order to have elements to negotiate, pressure or convince the dissidents, giving precise instructions that the necessary votes be achieved in the House of Representatives at any cost, for the amendment to pass.

After maneuvers that were not particularly neat on the part of the Lincoln government -recounted in the 2012 film of the same name by Steven Spielberg-, it seems that history has acquitted the president, based on the premise that the abolition of slavery as end justified the means.

It is worth remembering this constitutional passage at this time, in which, in Mexico, we are in the midst of a debate on the constitutional reform in energy matters. Today, as in the Lincoln era, all kinds of elements are being used to force the opposition to approve the reform, although in my opinion, that of the US president fully justified the goal to be achieved, which is not the case with the that we have in progress in our country.