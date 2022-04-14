Pregnant Rihanna: A $ AP Rocky and new album

We are running out: after having delighted magazines around the world with its revolutionaries and seductive ones future mom outfit during fashion weeks, as unique as ever, Rihanna is pregnant and in the third trimester of her pregnancy: she should give birth soon.

The queen of pop celebrated the event in a big way: before become a mother posed for the cover of Vogue UStelling itself in view of the childbirth imminent. Rihanna he talked about the relationship with his partner A $ AP Rockyof the fears and joys of become a motherand the next album.

Rihanna reveals: “A $ AP Rocky and I have no pregnancy planned”

In his style, the bad gal of the music poses super sexy on the cover of the American magazine in an orange lace jumpsuit by Alaïa. There attitude from Rihanna pregnant likes the rapper boyfriend A $ AP Rockyalso a fashion icon, who defined her in an interview for GQ “The love of my life”. Rihanna describes their style relationship very much sexy: “Like the iron that sharpens the iron”.

Rihanna tells a Vogue that she and mate A $ AP Rocky they didn’t plan to have a baby:

“We certainly weren’t avoiding it. I’m not someone who calculates ovulation and all that kind of stuff. We just wanted to have fun, ”says the star. “And then the result was there on the test. I wasted no time. I called him right away and showed it to him. The next morning I was in the doctor’s office, and so our journey began “

Rihanna wants to celebrate the birth and arrival of the baby with a big party

Rihanna says that in this period he could not deal with morning sickness and sudden mood changes in the usual way, that is “Smoking a joint”but which still managed to manage everything in an optimal way.

Rihanna also reveals the thing that scares her most about having a baby:

“Postpartum depression. Will I feel out of control emotionally? I often hear this kind of stories from other women, and they scare me “

A very difficult case of postpartum depression had been to Britney Spearswho managed to free herself from the burdens of her own mental health only after the end of her father’s custody, and who has now happily declared that she is pregnant with her partner Sam Asghari.

Famous party girl, Rihanna would like to make thebirth event a big celebration with the people he loves the most, but unfortunately with the covid still in circulation this type of event might not be possible: “Maybe I’ll get a party bus and we’ll park it outside the clinic”, he jokes Rihannabut not too much.

Revealing the baby’s gender with baby showers? Rihanna’s opinion pregnant

The star of Don’t Stop the Music he has clear ideas: he does not want to the usual baby showers with brunches, pastel colors and objects in the shape of animals: “It’s not for me,” he says Rihanna.

Parties are also out of the question Rihanna reveals the baby’s gender:

“I asked my doctor: Is there something wrong with me for not wanting to do these things? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mother? When [con A$AP Rocky] we’ll be ready to reveal it to the world, we’ll just do it, ”says the star.

Because we love Rihanna? Because not only has it changed the rules ofclothing of when you are pregnantmaking it sexy and empowered, but also because it is not the usual “dictates” of motherhood, doing things in her own way. While the mate A $ AP Rockypassionate about interior design, he already has ideas for child’s roomshe says amused that she has not yet bought even a onesie or a toy, convinced that there will be time to do everything necessary, without getting lost in manias.

Rihanna and the release of the new album, after the success of “Anti”

L’Rihanna’s latest record, Antiof 2016, was a real bomb, sensationally snubbed by the Grammy Awards: she says she sees it as her highest creative peak. The fans are now anxious and it is natural to wonder if the Rihanna’s new album.

Rihanna tells a Vogue US not to be in competition with herself or anyone else:

“I’m looking at my next project in a completely different way from the way I thought about getting it out a while ago. I think this attitude is much better for me. It’s authentic, so it’ll be fun for me, and it’ll take a lot of pressure off me. “

It looked like the new record was ready to be released in 2019, but then between pandemic and maternity the plans have slipped, and there isn’t one yet exact date for the next Rihanna album: we are looking forward to the bad galin the new version of momsurprise us again as only you know how to do.