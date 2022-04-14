‘Out of Africa’: Meryl Streep ‘fended off a lion’ when her stunt double was too scared

Meryl Streep is always willing to go as far as she thinks necessary for a role. However, sometimes her commitment even scares the cast and crew around her. Perhaps this is one of the main reasons why she is frequently called one of the best actresses who ever lived. Streep once went on the set of out of africa and “fended off a lion” when his stunt double chickened out.

Meryl Streep plays Karen in ‘Out of Africa’

From left to right: Robert Redford as Denys, Meryl Streep as Karen Blixen, and Klaus Maria Brandauer as Bror | Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

out of africa follows a dairy farmer named Karen Blixen (Streep). She travels to Africa to meet her husband, Bror (Klaus Maria Brandauer), who deceitfully spends all her money on a coffee plantation. Karen discovers Bror’s unfaithful behavior, but she soon falls in love with a hunter named Denys (Robert Redford).

Karen finally realizes that she actually prefers the simplistic lifestyle that Africa allows her compared to her upper-class background. However, not everything goes as smoothly as she hoped. Karen realizes that she will have to choose between her love and her personal growth that could provide her with a potentially better individual future.

Meryl Streep ‘fended off a lion’ with a whip when her stunt double was too scared

erin carlson Queen Mary talks about Streep’s experience filming out of africa. She had a great moment of bravery that inspired her to take action for the shot. Streep took the place of her stunt double during the scene in which she must “fend off a lion” that assaults her camp. Unfortunately, her stunt double just couldn’t muster the courage to go forward.

“That girl was really scared, you know, and she had the common sense to be scared,” Meryl recalled. “I did not do it. She was out there with everything she had.” So, Meryl took the whip and was ready to do the scene.

Streep continued, “Well, that lion wouldn’t do anything to get excited, so Sydney untied the lion while I was whipping it, and she didn’t tell me because she wanted the opportunity. It was the last shot of the film before we went home. I could have killed him.

Director Sydney Pollack denied letting the lion off the leash

However, Pollack recalls that events unfolded a little differently. He doesn’t deny that she finally stepped forward to complete the scene with the lion. However, he denied telling the trainer to let her release the lion from her leash. Pollack blamed Streep’s “creative memory” while she was filming out of africa.

Queen Mary he explains that the director brought at least six trained lions and lionesses to work on the film. He also brought a team to be ready with fire extinguishers in case things got worse. However, Pollack wanted to contain a rogue lion and never harm it.

However, Streep eventually earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in out of africa. That same “creativity” is one of the many reasons he’s able to deliver such phenomenal performances that audiences can’t help but riot.

