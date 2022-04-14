Other movies to enjoy Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix

Leonardo Dicaprio continues at the top of his career. He has been participating in successful films for many years and has performed notable roles, often being highlighted above the film itself.

This is due, in addition to his unquestionable talent, to a meticulous analysis when accepting job proposals. The actor does not perform any job or take things lightly. in fact already many people consider that the mere presence of Leo in a film is a sufficient condition to be seen.

DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up

His last movie, Don’t Look Up, has only continued this trend. An undoubted success in terms of public reception and a Randall Mindy great have made many fans want to continue seeing the Oscar winner on screen.

For them, we leave other 4 remarkable works that are available on Netflix Latin America, to enjoy Leonardo Dicaprio and remain expectant to his next appearances.

Catch Me If You Can

Back in the early 2000s, Steven Spielberg hired him to play Frank Abagnale Jr., a criminal forger of all kinds of documents who begins to be persecuted by an FBI detective (Tom Hanks). At that time, Leo was barely 26 years old (the film was released in 2002) and he began to detach himself from the image of a pretty face actor to be considered an all-rounder, although he would end up getting that nickname with The Aviator, two years later. The film is so well made and so entertaining that it is worth seeing more than once.

The sinister island

The Martin Scorsese-DiCaprio duo is one of those teams where things hardly go wrong. From New York gangsalso released in 2002, the director hired the actor for almost all the films he made.

One of them was The sinister islandthis tremendous thriller in which they also participate Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley. A pair of agents must solve an enigma that has led to the disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric hospital in the middle of an island. The character of Leo, one of those agents, is a former soldier who participated in World War II and witnessed the horror of the concentration camps. When it seems that it becomes predictable, the final twist surprises everyone.

Django Unchained

In his first participation with Quentin TarantinoLeo plays the role of “Monsieur” Calvin J. Candie, the landowner who has Django’s wife as his slave (Jamie Foxx), This film is a kind of unique road-movie, where the director brings out all his inventive capacity and taste for action. One of the last scenes, where everything gets out of control, is to be looped a few times.

the revenant

the revenant

One of the last of the actor and one of the newest in the Netflix Latin America catalog. Leo takes on the role of explorer Hugh Glass, an explorer who is betrayed and abandoned by his partner (Tom Hardy) after being attacked by a bear. It was directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Leo’s performance earned him his first and so far only Oscar in 2016.

