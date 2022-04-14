Oscar winner Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcibly touching a woman

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors that prevents the actor from oscar winner be put in jail immediately.

The guilty plea, in which Gooding also admitted in court to subjecting two other women to “nonconsensual physical contact” in 2018 and 2019, came three years after he was arrested, the Manhattan district attorney said in a statement. a statement detailing the plea deal.

If Gooding, 54, continues to receive court-ordered counseling for six months, he can withdraw a misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to misdemeanor stalking, according to the agreement.

If he doesn’t comply, he faces a year in jail, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. The actor was accused in a New York State Supreme Court proceeding of forcibly touching three different women at various Manhattan nightspots in 2018 and 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the more serious charge that accuses him of forcibly kissing a woman at a nightclub in September 2018, a spokesman for the district attorney said in an emailed statement.

“I apologize for causing someone to feel inappropriately touched,” Gooding was quoted in court Wednesday by the New York Times when he pleaded guilty.

Gooding won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the volatile football player who becomes his sports agent’s extraordinary client, demanding Tom Cruise “show me the money,” in the 1996 romantic comedy “Jerry Maguire”. He played OJ Simpson in the 2016 television miniseries “The People v. OJ Simpson.”

Gooding faces a separate $6 million civil lawsuit from a woman who accused him of raping her twice in 2013 at the Mercer Hotel in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The actor has denied those allegations.