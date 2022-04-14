One more achievement! Eiza González will perform with Meryl Streep | u-channel

Karen Garcia

The actress will be part of ‘Extrapolations’, the new Apple TV + series.

It seems that the successes do not end for Eiza Gonzalez and is that the Mexican actress now will perform alongside Meryl Streepwinner of the Oscar Award three times.

The famous will be part of the cast of ‘Extrapolations’, the new Apple Tv + series, which will deal with climate change and its devastating effects on humanity. It will be the characters who demonstrate how they will experience the consequences of the damage that the planet has suffered.

According to the synopsis, the series tells “intimate and unexpected stories of how the upcoming changes on our planet will affect love, faith, work and family in personal and human aspects. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the series will follow the global battle for our survival that spans the 21st century.”

In addition to the beautiful Mexican, these actors will lead the series: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

For her part, Eiza continues to reap success. She recently starred in ‘Ambulance’ alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and will soon also play the legendary actress María Félix, in the biopic directed by Matthew Heineman.

At the moment there is no release date, since it is currently still being recorded, but it is expected to reach the platform in 2002.